From left, teammates Gerry Arrey, Vinny Caperna, Josh Plugge and Preston Automotive CEO and President David Wilson Jr. pose during the Frog’s Fairway Golf tournament on Sunday, Oct. 9, at Hog Neck Golf Course.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
From left, the winning team of Dustin Chaffinch, Brandon Stuart, Grant Gray and Andrew Sellers pose during the Frog’s Fairway Golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, at Hog Neck Golf Course.
EASTON — Thirty-two teams teed off Sunday, Oct. 9, at Hog Neck Golf Course during the second annual Frog’s Fairway Golf Tournament, raising $45,996.31 in support of Making Strides and Women Supporting Women.
The golf outing hosted by Preston Automotive Group is a highlight of the dealership group’s efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Last year during the inaugural tournament, PAG raised $37,802 and fielded 29 teams and 116 players. Nearly 130 golfers turned out this time on a sparkling autumn morning.
“Breast cancer is a terrible disease that has touched so many of us in not only our families at home but in our work family here at PAG,” said PAG Chief Executive Officer and President David Wilson Jr. “We have seen some incredible acts of strength from those who continue to fight breast cancer, and we are honored to do our part to help fight alongside these women against this disease.”
In addition to the 56 sponsors for the event, PAG thanked the hosts at Hog Neck, the volunteer work by Women Supporting Women — a breast cancer support group based out of Salisbury — and Charity Golf Guns. Popular local food truck The Red Shef was also present at the event.
“A tournament of this size cannot occur without the support of all our sponsors and volunteers," Wilson said. "One of our core values is Community, and without the community of people that helped us with this event, we would not have been able to raise the money to help these organizations. Thank you will never be enough.”
The sponsors again turned out in droves, led by SoundFX, MetroTech Automotive, Provident State Bank, Choptank Transport, GSFS Group, Triton Automotive Group, Chuck Mangold Jr., ASG, Draper Media, Dealership For Life, Bi-Rite Auto Sales, Saints Peter & Paul School, Whitten Retirement Solutions, Professional Leasing, Shore United Bank, and East Coast Swag.
PAG also sent its Pink Truck, a Ford F-150 wrapped in pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The ongoing community efforts by PAG are rooted in Preston Cares, which partners with numerous local and regional organizations to raise funds and awareness for causes such as breast cancer research, March of Dimes and Talbot Goes Purple. Every vehicle purchased from a PAG dealership in October also arrives with the coveted Pink Frog stuffed animal to display on your dashboard.
