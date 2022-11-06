New beginnings, new products for Preston Powersports

EASTON — The Preston Powersports showroom will soon be a little fuller.
The motorsports and power equipment location — which recently changed ownership from Talbot Power Sports — is set to introduce the Kawasaki Jet Ski and Honda Side-by-Sides (SxS) to its extensive list of products. The former adds another luxury line of personal watercrafts into the mix, while the latter further proliferates the location’s side-by-side offerings, including Kawasaki as a represented brand.
The Honda SxS are trickling into Preston Powersports, and the Kawasaki Jet Ski will hit the showroom around May/June 2023 for the 2023/2024 model years, according to General Manager Andrew Buckingham.
“We’re very excited to expand,” said Buckingham, who began his career with Preston Automotive Group in 2008 as an intern at Preston Ford, took a hiatus in 2018, and rejoined this year following the acquisition of Talbot Power Sports. “Kawasaki — along with Sea-Doo — gives us the market to get into luxury personal watercrafts. We’re pretty excited about that because they have high levels of style, performance, and safety.
“Honda Side-by-Sides are very reliable and popular,” added Buckingham. “They are also on the cutting edge of technology.”
Supply constraints have hampered virtually every industry since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Preston Powersports showroom and lot are beginning to fill up again. Adding two exciting new product lines in the Honda SxS and the legendary Kawasaki Jet Ski means even more inventory now and down the road. Buckingham can feel the excitement brewing in the Talbot County area.
Powersports is also a new vertical for PAG, which primarily deals in automotive brands.
“I think knowing that we have made headway in a new industry, and because a majority of our customers at PAG and the auto industry have toys — the boats, the personal watercrafts — just being able to extend our services, it’s huge,” said Buckingham. “I can say in my short time here that I don’t know every person that walks through the doors, but I know every third person that walks through the door, and we have a lot of customer paths that are crossing from PAG.”
Rural living and relatively easy access to waterways make the Eastern Shore fertile grounds for powersports and power equipment. Furthermore, the Preston Powersports service bays are already buzzing, as nearly 100 service tickets are waiting to be filled and more are coming in each day.
“As David Jr. quoted before, everybody likes to have fun and enjoy their time off,” said Buckingham, referring to PAG Chief Executive Officer and President David Wilson Jr. “Work hard and play hard, and it falls under the PAG values.”
