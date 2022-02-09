DENTON — Craft Bakery and Cafe on Third Street is run by husband and wife team Bri Farrell-Rutkowski and John Rutkowski. The new business is yet another great reason to stop in Denton and get some yummy cinnamon buns and a rich, house roasted cup of coffee.
Craft Bakery and Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Rutkowskis stepped into the space on Oct. 7 and have done a soft opening for about three months. They are hoping to expand that to more days in the summer when there is more foot traffic.
The Rutkowskis said they really want their business to be a part of the community. They are dedicated to buying locally, whether it is milk, honey or eggs. The cafe forms a web of give and take that is intentional.
Craft Bakery and Cafe also sells Cups of Hope for $25 as a fundraiser for His Hope Ministries. Giving back to the community is not just a talking point for these two.
“That is a goal with owning my own business. I want to have a community refrigerator where there are prepared meals, milk, cheese. What ever you need, no questions asked. Just grab what you need. We want to help as best as we can without stepping on anybody else’s toes. We want to work with His Hope Ministries. So, if you come in with one of their mugs, you get free coffee from us. At the end of the day we don’t want it to be about coffee of pastries. We want it to be about the community,” Bri said.
John said, “We roast our own coffee in house, and we have also contracts for local businesses on the Eastern Shore. I would say it is about 50/50 with running the cafe. We sell to Sprout in Easton.”
Bri got her start making pastries 11 years ago. She went to culinary school after hating college. She worked in D.C. and Northern Virginia before getting a job at a cafe in Frederick
“I focused in pastry arts at a little French school on the other side of D.C. — L’Academie Cuisine. I followed my mom around when she was baking,” Bri said.
“My wife has been a pastry chef for most of her adult life. She has been wanting to do her own thing for a while. We kind of fell into the opportunity. The former place, Luck and Love Homestead, was selling her pastries and she was using the kitchen for catering and stuff. The former owner wanted to sell the coffee, business and space. So, we started Craft Bakery and Cafe,” John said. He still has a full time job as assistant director of The Arc Central Chesapeake.
Coffee, the brown, bitter liquid that makes the world go round, is revered and nurtured here. Seven years ago, Taylor Hale started roasting coffee that he wanted to drink in the same space. He sold Night Kitchen to Bri and John, and they rent the space from him. They purchased all of the kitchen equipment and are still actively looking for more equipment.
“Taylor was really particular about who he bought coffee from. All of these are from small farms ,and we try to partner with farms that we can do a direct purchase with. We pay up front for what we think we will need for the year and then they can pay their farm workers a livable wage. We are a direct trade coffee roaster,” Bri said.
“What makes a great cup of coffee? Really everybody’s palates are different. I like something with medium to low acidity and a little sweet,” John said.
He has over a dozen large burlap bags filled with either black roasted beans or pistachio green colored raw beans waiting to be transformed by heat. The raw ones don’t smell like coffee. They have earthy aroma of legumes or sprouts.
To put it short, John does the coffee, and Bri does the pastries. She has an account with the Village Shoppe in St. Michaels. She does a lot of weddings cakes and offsite catering. They also have three kids, ages 10, 5 and 9 months.
“Every time I am like we are done, let’s go home. I am like, ‘Oh wait the dishes, the laundry and the dogs,’” she said.
Bri says she doesn’t have a favorite pastry. She thinks of them as all of her children.
She does have a tiny oven about the size of a big bread box. She can just barely cook four pies in there at a time. Over Thanksgiving she baked 61 pies.
In their savings dreams, there is a bigger oven they have their eyes on — used, of course. John said a used full-size baking over costs around $12,000. Everything in its right time is the relaxed but busy vibe they put out.
She has worked with a locally famous pastry chef Steve Konopelski of Turnbridge Point.
“We worked well together. He could hand me a prep list this long and I would run off with it. Steve would be like, ‘I have 400 things to do today.’ And I am like, ‘Great, throw it over here and let’s see what we can get done.’”
Both Bri and John are highly practiced at their respective crafts. Both disciplines revolve around temperature, measuring quantities and time. These can make or break a great cookie or a batch of beans. Having bought Night Kitchen Coffee about six years ago, John has been roasting beans from a few different continents. Africa and Latin America provide most of his beans.
And it has been good business for him to provide proprietary blends to places, like Eat Sprout, he said.
“We haven’t posted an official menu because we want to see what people are going to buy. We are dipping our toes into what Caroline County is looking for. Like, we will do bagels on a daily basis because we sell out of them every week. Biscuits, croissants and cinnamon rolls have sold really well. Cookies too,” Bri said.
The chocolate cookies are buttery, chewy but not greasy and have dark chocolate in them. After the flour and butter and vanilla have worn off, the chocolate lingers. These are bigger than your average cookie and are her best seller.
“This is something I have always wanted to do. I have always worked at places that were farm to table or very locally seasonally focused. I try not to go out of season. We support local businesses like Nice Farms Creamery, who just delivered our milk. They are the only people we buy our milk from. And they have bought around 20 gallons of cold brew for their coffee ice cream. I buy local eggs fresh from the farm. We use local honey,” she said.
Their space is divided in to three separate rooms. In the middle is the place to order with display cases. As you walk in, to the left is where Bri has her baking oven and John has burlap bags full coffee beans. There is a third room that will be a place to sit down and enjoy your coffee. It hasn’t been furnished yet — just a play pen. There is a deliberate rhythm to this venture. No rush to do it poorly or to get overwhelmed with more work than they can handle. It is just the two of them.
They also sell soup. Last week, Bri made minestrone and loaded potato. Six dollars a pint, seven with a biscuit. They also have a freezer full of pasture-raised pork, beef and chicken. Because her husband loves scrapple, Bri made a biscuits and gravy made form Denton scrapple instead of sausage.
Bri also has a downtown business scene in mind. She wants everyone to thrive, and if that takes offering a cup of coffee and a cookie for some one to park their car and wander down Market street, then she sees that as a win win. The couple said they feel really welcomed by the locals who come by the shop often.
“Like the guys at Black Anchor Tattoo. They come by two or three times a day, just to stop in and see how we are doing. Or they will call and see if we can walk them over a coffee over while they are between appointments,” she said.
Marketing is always a question for a business. They post on Facebook and Instagram what is freshly made. Like soup or grilled cheese with house made bread. In a viewing case there is circle of mushroom, bacon and gruyere quiche. The crust rises up in buttery splendor. For the breakfast crowd, buttermilk biscuits and fresh bagels make up the heart of their breakfast sandwiches — like an egg and cheese on a biscuit or bagel. They sell around two dozen cinnamon rolls a week.
