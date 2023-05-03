DENTON — Denton just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant coming to town.
New Dairy Queen opens in Denton
- By TOM MCCALL tmccall@chespub.com
American Dairy Queen Corporation, the legacy brand beloved for its meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant, which opened in Denton on April 25. The restaurant is next to Starbucks in the plaza off the intersection of Route 404 and Legion Road.
Striking a balance between yesterday and today, the DQ Grill & Chill flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options, including StackBurgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and hot sandwiches. DQ fans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard Treat.
What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success for more than 80 years, the Dairy Queen brand has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.
The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with the drive-thru hours extended to 10 p.m.
General manager Angel Shorts previously worked at Denny’s for 22 years. She has been involved with this project since the construction phase tore down and replaced a bank.
“I oversee everything, about 50 to 60 employees. I am in charge of financials and operations,” she said.
“I would offer the sauce and toss chicken strips. It is sort of a sweet and tangy sauce. They are tangy. I like the coffee moo lattes. It is a frozen coffee drink,” she added.
Business has been brisk.
“The first day we opened, we served 125 people,” Shorts said. “The drive-thru is more than the walk ins.”
She said the best part of working at Dairy Queen is putting smiles on people’s faces and making positive memories.
Dairy Queen also offers mobile app that people can download to order ahead.
