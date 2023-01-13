EASTON — The Orthopedic Center, a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, recently welcomed Jennifer Baima, MD. Baima is a physiatrist, board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and electrodiagnostic medicine, with over 16 years of experience in academic and clinical medicine.
Most recently, Baima served as associate professor in the Department of Orthopedics and Physical Rehabilitation at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Mass., where she focused on musculoskeletal medicine, cancer rehabilitation and electrodiagnosis. She has also taught at Harvard Medical School, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, all in Boston, Mass. She performed electrodiagnostic studies for the Boston VA hospital system.
Baima earned her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, La., and completed an internship in Internal Medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center. She fulfilled her residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Baima is a Fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and a member of the Association of Academic Physiatrists and the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. She has authored dozens of peer reviewed publications and two books.
“We are so pleased to have Dr. Baima join our orthopedic team,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, president and managing partner, The Orthopedic Center. “Her skills and experience will be an asset to our team and the community.”
To make an appointment with Baima, call 410-820-8226.
