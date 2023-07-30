CORDOVA — New Grounds Composting, Talbot County’s first residential and commercial composting organization, is thrilled to announce its expansion to a new, larger site. This exciting development will enable the organization to significantly increase the number of homes and businesses served in the area, fostering a more sustainable future for Talbot County.
With the growing awareness of the importance of reducing our dependence on landfills, New Grounds Composting has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices in the region. The decision to expand to a larger site comes as a natural progression, driven by the organization’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for its services.
One of the key initiatives in this expansion project is the installation of solar panels and an updated aerated composting system at their new site. New Grounds has set a fundraising goal of $5,000 to make this ambitious vision a reality.
To achieve its fundraising target, New Grounds is calling upon the support and generosity of the local community. Donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations passionate about sustainability and the preservation of the environment will play a vital role in outfitting the new site.
“Composting is the future. It replenishes our soils, reduces our dependence on landfills and keeps greenhouse gasses out of the atmosphere.” said Porter Harrington, founder of New Grounds Composting. “With the community’s support, we can continue to move the Eastern Shore towards a cleaner, greener future.”
Contributions to New Grounds Composting’s fundraising campaign can be made securely through GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/NGC-expansion Every donation, no matter the size, will directly contribute to the success of their expansion efforts and the organization’s ability to implement sustainable practices in the region.
