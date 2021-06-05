EASTON — Talbot County has started taking applications for a new grant program helping nonprofits hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant effort is geared toward nonprofits who have not previously received COVID relief.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) received $20 million in funding that is being distributed to local governments to make grant awards to nonprofits. Talbot County will receive $123,000 to distribute locally to local nonprofits.
It is being administered locally Talbot County Economic Development
“Priority also will be given to those nonprofits that are focused on the economic recovery of Maryland communities and on the health and human services and housing of underserved Maryland populations,” according to a statement from the county.
Nonprofits can use the grant money to offset the financial and operational costs of the pandemic.
The grant program launched June 4. Applications are due by June 25 with money distributed by Sept. 1.
Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism can also help local hotels, small businesses and restaurants via other COVID-19 relief programs. The deadline for those grant programs is June 11.
