EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Medical Group — Nephrology recently welcomed a new provider, Dr. Mohamed Ahmed. Ahmed is seeing patients at UM Shore Medical Pavilion in Denton.
Ahmed joins the nephrology practice after completing a residency in internal medicine at Rochester Regional Health’s Unity Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.
Previously, he completed fellowships in nephrology at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C., and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark.
Ahmed earned his medical degree from Juba University in Khartoum, Sudan, after which he provided care in multiple settings, including outpatient primary and specialty care, and inpatient intensive care and step-down units.
At Khartoum Teaching Hospital, he served two years managing nephrology patients, facilitating dialysis for patients with end-stage renal disease and acute kidney injury.
From 2015 to 2017 at NMC ProVita International Medical Center in Al Ain, UAE, he served on a multi-disciplinary team managing critically ill patients with complex conditions.
Ahmed is a member of the American Society of Nephrology and has authored articles in medical publications.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ahmed to our nephrology team and very excited that his arrival enables us to start seeing patients in Denton as well as Cambridge, Chestertown, Easton and Queenstown,” said Dr. Anish Hinduja, medical director, SMG-Nephrology. “Providing convenient access to care for Caroline County patients close to their homes is an important step forward for our practice.”
To make an appointment with a University of Maryland Shore Medical Group — nephrology provider, call 410-820-9823.
