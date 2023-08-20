Participating in the ribbon cutting, from left, are Tracy Wilson, Jim Reilly, Brian McKenna, April Plummer, Lisa Gallow, Angela Hortert, Heather Tinelli, Kenyon Smothers, Jack Wilson, Dale Jordan, Kim Kratovil and Todd Mohn.
Members of the Queen Anne’s County Economic and Tourism Development Office officially open the new visitor center at the Outlets in Queenstown.
A new Queen Anne’s County visitor center has opened at the Outlets.
QUEENSTOWN — Queen Anne’s County Economic and Tourism Development is excited to announce the opening of its brand new visitor center.
Located in the Queenstown Premium Outlets, 441 Outlet Center Dr., the new visitor center aims to provide an enhanced and immersive experience for all visitors. Despite the current challenges posed by construction at Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center, QACETD is committed to ensuring access to visitor services and maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction.
With informative displays and knowledgeable staff, visitors will have the opportunity to delve deeper into things to do while visiting Queen Anne’s County. Whether it’s exploring the rich history, enjoying the trails, dining or experiencing “shore living” from the water, the new center has all of the information needed to plan your trip.
“We are excited to open the new Queen Anne’s County Visitors Center at the Queenstown Outlets as it provides the opportunity for us to share all of the County’s wonderful visitor experiences with a new and diverse market” said Heather Tinelli, director of QACETD.
The new visitor center officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week to welcome individuals, families, and groups of all sizes to stop by to learn more about Queen Anne’s County. QACETD remains fully dedicated to providing exceptional service throughout the construction and improvements at the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center and beyond, Tinelli said.
For more information about Queen Anne’s County’s new visitor center or to plan your visit, go to VisitQueenAnnes.com or call 410-604-2100.
