Royal Farms employees pose for a photo in front of the new Easton location’s “World-Famous Chicken” counter. Left to right: Jenny Carroll, Queenstown store leader; Candice Wehr, district leader; Kris Bridge, Easton store leader.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Customers flocked to Royal Farms’ newest location in Easton on its opening day Thursday, Feb. 16.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
A bright yellow inflatable chicken waved travelers toward Easton’s newest Royal Farms location on opening day.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Customers approach the ready-made food ordering counter at Easton’s newest Royal Farms Thursday, Feb. 16.
EASTON — A new Royal Farms store opened its doors to the public Thursday morning.
The Baltimore-based convenience store and gas station chain opened its second location in Easton on the eastbound side of U.S. Route 50.
The new Easton location features 16 fuel pumps, offering regular and ethanol-free gasoline and diesel, a car wash, free air pumps, surcharge-free ATMs and a well-stocked convenience store with snacks, drinks and Royals Farms’ “World-Famous Chicken.”
The store currently has 24 employees and still has employment opportunities available.
Store Leader Kris Bridge said the opening day went well, noting a busy lunch hour as more customers flocked to the newly opened store.
Royal Farms District Leader Candice Wehr agreed, saying that customers seemed to love the new location. The store also has a back entrance on Calvert Street, giving locals easy access.
“Easton offers a rich historical background,” Wehr said in a news release. “Royal Farms is excited to contribute to the ‘sophisticated center of the Eastern Shore’ and be a part of the community.”
Easton’s newest Royal Farms will be participating in Free Coffee Mondays through March 7, offering free coffee to first responders.
As a whole, Royal Farms operates more than 260 chain locations in the Mid-Atlantic region. Most locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year — including Easton’s newest store.
