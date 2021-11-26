CENTREVILLE — Surrounded by friends and family, full-time college student Sean Cornish cut the ribbon Thursday, Nov. 18, inaugurating his new business, S.R.C. Tags and Title, in Centreville.
“It’s not perfect,” Cornish, 20, said to the loving crowd, acknowledging that his little cousins, who helped put the place together, may have let some paint trickle onto the carpet. “But it’s mine.”
The business, located on Railroad Avenue in the same shopping center as the ACME grocery store, offers many administrative services related to cars, including vehicle registration, renewals, tag returns, duplicates, and access to driving records.
It is also an MVA substitute, meaning that whatever services S.R.C. cannot provide directly, they can moderate them through the MVA on behalf of the customer.
The closest MVA facility to Centreville is in Easton.
“We do everything except for driver’s licenses,” Cornish said in an interview. “That’s what I always tell people.”
The opening of S.R.C Tags and Title, blessed by a prayer from Rev. Alice Hutchins, marked the first business of its kind in Centreville.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm here for a business that’s going to provide a very valuable service,” said Dave Wooten, an administrative officer representing Comptroller Peter Franchot.
Members of the Centreville Town Council embodied that enthusiasm, grateful for a young business owner like Cornish to “take a chance” by operating in the county seat.
“This is the kind of risk we need people to take to get services here in town,” said Centreville Council President Steven Kline, who presented Cornish with a commemorative plaque. “And I wish S.R.C. Tag and Title all the best.”
“I really want to thank them for opening here. This is the right business at the right time,” added council member Ashley Kaiser. “I just love seeing a young, Black entrepreneur really take a shot on Centreville. I’m really, really excited.”
While Cornish may not have years of experience behind him, with immediately recognizable charm, he’s already proven himself to be a talented, reputable businessman. When Bowie State University shut down last year because of the pandemic, he was almost immediately picked up for his first title job in his hometown of Easton, where he quickly became an operations manager, overseeing stores in Easton, Cambridge, and Salisbury.
Shockingly enough, running his own business doesn’t fill up his schedule. Still attending classes at Bowie State, where he also sings in the gospel choir, Cornish is also a funeral attendant at the Henry Funeral Home in Cambridge.
“Seven days a week, I am on the move,” he said. “I don’t sit. That’s not me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.