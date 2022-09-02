ShoreRivers

ShoreRivers has acquired new equipment to better identify algae blooms — including toxic ones — in the Chesapeake Bay.

 ShoreRivers

Easton-based nonprofit ShoreRivers has purchased new scientific equipment to expand its monitoring of algae levels in the Chesapeake Bay.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.