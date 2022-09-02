Easton-based nonprofit ShoreRivers has purchased new scientific equipment to expand its monitoring of algae levels in the Chesapeake Bay.
ShoreRivers — which tracks and advocates for water quality and protection of the Bay and its watersheds — will be able to better track and predict toxic algae blooms via grants from the Chesapeake Bay Trust and the Cornell Douglas Foundation.
That will help alert the public and businesses to potential health hazards that can lead to illnesses in humans and deaths of animals and pets.
“The Swimmable ShoreRivers program uses expert staff, state-of-the-art technology, and dedicated volunteer time to monitor bacteria levels, tidal water quality, and toxic algal blooms in our rivers. ShoreRivers strives to provide the community with this data so they can make informed decisions about whether or not to recreate in their waterways,” the group said in a release.
The algae monitoring is also being done in conjunction with the Maryland Departments of the Environment, Natural Resources, and Health, and local county health departments.
Algae occurs naturally in our rivers and waterway, but blooms are fueled by excess nitrogen and phosphorus run offs from agricultural and lawn fertilizers, leaking septic systems, non-native ornamental plantings and tree removals.
Toxic algal blooms are more common in hotter summer months, according the water quality group. Some of the toxins can be fatal to pets and animals as well as liver, neurological and gastrointestinal problems for humans.
ShoreRivers news scientific equipment includes an algal fluorometer (commonly used by researchers and state agencies) that monitors phycocyanin and chlorophyll ratios—indicators of an imminent or active bloom.
A new high-powered, wireless field microscope that syncs to a phone or tablet will provides a live view of algae cells.
ShoreRivers is also joining a pilot program led by BloomOptix, a research company based in New York. Researchers from around the country are participating in this program, which has developed artificial intelligence technology that can provide algae species identification and cell counts in a matter of minutes.
ShoreRivers is also working with the Innovation Lab at Washington College’s Center for Environment and Society, to capture and upload water quality data, including water temperature, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, and phycocyanin concentrations, every 20 minutes to its website.
For community members wanting to learn more, please contact Sassafras Riverkeeper Zack Kelleher at zkelleher@shorerivers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.