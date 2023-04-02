Centreville Business Park

The Centreville Business Park is located between Centreville Road and Laser Drive, adjacent to Comet Drive.

CENTREVILLE — Taco Bell has been around for a while as a brand, so you don’t normally think of it as a novel business enterprise. However, it is still a first for Centreville. Slated to open in early 2024, the owners, ABTB Mid-Atlantic LLC of Woodbridge, Connecticut, are nearly through the permitting process and will be breaking ground this spring in the Centreville Business Park, located to the north of Route 213.


