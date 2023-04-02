CENTREVILLE — Taco Bell has been around for a while as a brand, so you don’t normally think of it as a novel business enterprise. However, it is still a first for Centreville. Slated to open in early 2024, the owners, ABTB Mid-Atlantic LLC of Woodbridge, Connecticut, are nearly through the permitting process and will be breaking ground this spring in the Centreville Business Park, located to the north of Route 213.
Glen Bell opened his first Taco Bell restaurant in Downey, California, serving what his customers called “Tay-Kohs” back in 1962. Under the parent company, Yum! Brands Inc. Taco Bell is part of a family of fast food powerhouses which include both KFC and Pizza Hut.
Developers Emory Properties LLC and Ryan Commercial LLC have been a part of the park since its inception in 2008. The 80-acre business park property surrounds the shopping center which has the Food Lion supermarket, Price & Gannon hardware and other stores.
The area includes other fast food options as well, and in a recent interview with Centreville Town Councilman Eric Johnson, he indicated the addition of Taco Bell was part of a larger plan to expand options for area residents. Elected to the council in October 2021 for a three-year term, Johnson is the Council’s liaison to the Centreville Economic Development Authority.
Johnson highlighted the exponential growth in Centreville over the past decade, due in part to the popularity of the developments at Cumberland Farm, Northbrook and Symphony Village. Johnson said having more options for families to stay in Centreville to eat is part of a larger economic plan. He said he could see a future where Centreville again had a boutique movie theater, similar to the one destroyed by a fire in 1968. A long time resident of Centreville, Johnson said he sees the balance between maintaining the quaint-ness of the historic downtown area a critical aspect of economic growth for Centreville.
Johnson sees many possibilities for the future of Centreville economic growth. He is planning an informal “Fireside Chat” in early May that will be open to the public and likely televised on QACTV to discuss future plans for the business park and sustainable economic growth for Centreville. Until then, the home of the Crunchwrap Supreme is next on the list to join the business park.
