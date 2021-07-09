EASTON — Nominations are now open for the 2021 Best of the Best Chesapeake community and readers’ choice program recognizing top local businesses on the Mid-Shore.
The nomination portal for this year’s Best of the Best is now open at BestChesapeake.com. Nominations will be accepted between July 9 and July 30 as the first part of the local competition.
The community program allows readers to nominate and vote for their favorite businesses on the Shore. There are dozens of categories where our readers can recognize and support their favorite local businesses, shops and eateries.
Categories include favorite restaurants, art galleries, golf courses, yoga studios, hardware stores, clothing boutiques, fitness centers, museums and bars as well as top employers, wedding and events venues and many more.
Readers who nominate local companies and organizations in more than 25 categories will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $250 gift card.
The top local companies that get the most nominations in each category will advance to a top five voting round in September. Winners will be recognized in a special print and online section after the voting round has ended.
The 2021 Best of the Best Chesapeake is the official community and readers’ choice awards for the Mid-Shore. The program is organized by APG Chesapeake, the parent company of The Star Democrat.
“Placing in Best of the Best Chesapeake will help businesses immeasurably and develop their sustainable position in our market. We are really excited for the effort and especially the Oscar-like event in December to honor our area businesses.” said Betsy Griffin, advertising sales director for APG Media of Chesapeake.
For more information: BestChesapeake.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.