EASTON — The Orthopedic Center, a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, has welcomed two new providers, Michael J. Foster, MD, and Sheila Taylor, DO.
“We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, president and managing partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
Foster, an Easton native, joined the practice after completing a fellowship in sports medicine at the renowned Steadman Philippon Research Institute in Vail, Colorado. Previously he spent five years as a resident in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. During that time, he served in various capacities, including administrative chief resident of the UM Orthopaedic Residency Program; and resident representative of the Comprehensive Quality Improvement Committee, UM Department of Orthopaedics. He earned his Doctorate of Medicine from UM School of Medicine.
Foster has provided team coverage for the University of Maryland’s Division I football, men’s basketball, wrestling and men’s lacrosse teams. While at the Steadman institute, Foster provided care for numerous professional athletes, including the U.S. Olympic Ski and Snowboard teams, and he remains an active member of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard medical coverage pool.
“I come to the office each day with the goal for patients — weekend warriors as well as elite athletes — to get their questions answered, understand their problem and potential treatment options. And our goal as providers and staff is to get them back to the activities they enjoy,” said Foster.
Taylor joined The Orthopedic Center team after five years as a sports medicine physician with Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, Delaware, providing comprehensive musculoskeletal care and sports concussion management for patients of all ages. She also served Christiana as associate program director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship. At the University of Delaware, in Newark, Delaware, she served as team physician for several sports teams. Taylor earned her Doctor of Osteopathy from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed a family medicine residency at Reading Hospital and a sports medicine fellowship at Wellspan York Hospital in Pennsylvania.
Taylor focuses on helping patients improve their health in preparation for surgery. She assists non-operative patients with alternative treatments.
“My goal is to get people back to what they love to do,” said Taylor. “I enjoy learning about each of my patients, meeting them where they are and figuring out how I can help them — whether through patient education, medication, exercise, surgery or other treatments.”
To make an appointment with an Orthopedic Center provider, call 410-820-8226.
