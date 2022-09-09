OXFORD — On Sept. 17, local farmer Steve Cox will present a program, “Down on the Farm,” at his farm near Oxford, sharing information about local farming practices for those who have little or no farm experience, sponsored by the Oxford Museum.
In addition to understanding what happens during the course of a year from ground preparation in spring to harvesting in the fall, participants will also learn about soil management, use of fertilizers, and learn how farmers are at the forefront of protecting the Bay. Cox will also discuss how small family farms, like his, have changed over the years with increasing use of technology to those who have migrated to agri-business and what that all means for the Eastern Shore.
Cox’s style is casual, and questions and answers are encouraged.
When asked why he wanted to do this program, Cox responded, “Agriculture has transformed like so many other industries over the years. Today’s farmers are amazing multitaskers, running large, capital-intensive operations. Small farmers cannot compete without finding unique niches for themselves.”
Get the answers to all your questions about local farm practices. The program is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m., and space is limited. To save a place, RSVP to the Oxford Museum at theoxfordmuseum@gmail.com. The address of the program will be shared with those making a reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.