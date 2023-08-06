Phillips Wharf Environmental Center Executive Director Kristen Lycett shows how oysters clean the Chesapeake Bay and other estuaries at the recent Oyster Social hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative.
Growers Steve and Pam Masterman of St. Michaels at the Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative’s recent 12th annual Oyster Social. Guests were treated to locally sourced, freshly shucked oysters and an old-fashioned cookout in appreciation for their work keeping the initiative’s oyster program thriving.
Phillips Wharf Environmental Center Executive Director Kristen Lycett shows how oysters clean the Chesapeake Bay and other estuaries at the recent Oyster Social hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative.
SUBMITTED
Growers Steve and Pam Masterman of St. Michaels at the Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative’s recent 12th annual Oyster Social. Guests were treated to locally sourced, freshly shucked oysters and an old-fashioned cookout in appreciation for their work keeping the initiative’s oyster program thriving.
Nearly 200 oyster growers and volunteers recently gathered under a big tent for the Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative’s 12th annual Oyster Social.
The event took place at the offices of founding sponsor Eglseder Wealth Management Group to show appreciation for the time, effort and hard work the oyster growers and volunteers put in to keep the initiative’s oyster program thriving.
“Every year we thank our growers and volunteers by hosting an evening full of great food, drinks, and fun to show them our appreciation for the time, effort, and hard work they put in to keep our oyster program thriving,” said Eglseder Wealth Management Group President Scott Eglseder.
The event’s locally sourced menu included 700 freshly shucked oysters from Cole’s Seafood and Deli in Easton, handmade hamburgers from Frase’s Meat Shop in Preston, and Nathan’s hot dogs, baked beans, shrimp cocktail and a variety of other sides from Acme Market in Easton.
Beer and assorted wines were provided by Town and Country Liquors of Easton, with Smith Island cakes from Skipjacks in St. Michaels served for dessert.
The Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative was founded in 2011 by Eglseder Wealth Management Group and, as measured by the number of growers in any group, has grown to be the largest group of oyster growers (for restoration purposes) in Maryland.
The project is part of the state’s Marylanders Grow Oysters program to encourage people to become involved in Maryland’s oyster restoration efforts and clean-up of the Chesapeake Bay.
“We were honored to have former Secretary of Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio speak about her previous responsibilities and share information about the Chesapeake Bay Agreement,” Eglseder said. “We additionally heard from Maryland DNR’s Shellfish Division Director Chris Judy, who computed that the initiative had collected and planted more than 217,000 baby oysters in the Tred Avon River, our designated state oyster sanctuary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.