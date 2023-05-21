EASTON — Goldsborough Street in Easton has become much sweeter with the recent April opening of P. Bordier, Pâtisserie and Crêperie. Adjacent to Bonheur ice cream-and-pie shop, P. Bordier is devoted to the delectable crêpe and its savory cousin, the buckwheat galette, both staples of the province of Brittany in northern France.
Led by Executive Pastry Chef Thomas Raquel, formerly of Le Bernardin, the P. Bordier culinary team showcases their modern interpretations of the classic French-style offerings. Patrons may enjoy takeaway crêpes and pastries from P. Bordier, or head next-door to Bonheur for a dine-in experience complete with an espresso, Champagne, or a scoop of house-made ice cream.
In an atmosphere of pastel luxury, patrons will find numerous delicacies, tender and hot from the griddle, that are bound to satisfy any sweet or savory craving. Though a traditionally simple fare, each detail is refined and considered, elevated by the finest ingredients, like all concepts executed by Bluepoint Hospitality. “Bordier” is the name of Brittany’s finest butter, sought after by chefs the world over, and the initial letter might just refer to Bluepoint’s proprietor.
Here at P. Bordier, the sweet, crêpe offerings include: “Citrus” with salted butter, citrus marmalade, and citrus supremes; “Berries & Cream” with fresh berries, house-made jam, and vanilla crème; and “Hazelnut Banana” with hazelnut caramel cream, fresh banana, and chocolate sauce. Traditionally known as a galette, the savory crêpes are made with a buckwheat batter and filled with ham, brie, chive butter, and mustard crème; asparagus leek with tarragon butter and chèvre; or sautéed mushroom and spinach with sauce mornay.
While awaiting a hot crêpe, there is a selection of pastries and petits gâteaux tempting from under the glass. Everything is made daily and by hand from start to finish like the “doughnut” with pecan praline, sticky toffee and vanilla custard. One of the most creative presentations, the “Cherry” is an oversized confectionary fruit filled with cherry compote, kirsch mousse, and devil’s food cake, finished with a deep red glaze that gives it a realistic cherry look. The “Citrus Meringue Tart” with Meyer lemon, lime sablé, and torched meringue. The Meyer lemon heightens the citrus to present an enjoyable and refreshing dessert. P. Bordier offers six specialty pastries and a selection of delicate, French-style pastry cakes, or entremets.
P. Bordier welcomes guests into a playful, rose-colored escape from everyday life. It is wrapped in hand printed 18th century inspired wallpaper with lush, tropical imagery, hand-painted by de Gournay. Palms and banana leaf plants are inhabited by toucans, parrots, love birds and frolicking monkeys. The space is grounded and soothed by millwork painted in French gray with subtle gold accents, a counter of rich Carrara marble, and a floor of Bardiglio and Carrara stone tile. Like its sister shop, Bonheur, don’t forget to peek into the shop’s powder room, with its walls covered in Galbraith and Paul wallpaper and French posters from Flying Cloud Fine Art Posters.
