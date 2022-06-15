Pa.-based investment group buys Chestertown shopping center

CHESTERTOWN — A Pennsylvania-based investment group has purchased Washington Square, the 112,265-square foot grocery-anchored shopping center at the northern gateway to Chestertown.
Executive Director Dean Zang and David Crotts of Institutional Property Advisors executed the transaction on behalf of the selling partnership, an affiliate of Silicato Development of Millsboro, Delaware, and secured the buyer, Agora Commercial Realty Advisors of Jenkintown, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Initially set to close in late January, the purchaser at that time terminated the sale due to a three-alarm fire Jan. 21, according to Zang.
He said when the property came back on the market in March, “our new buyer was quick to seize the opportunity, winning the contract over four other bidders.”
“With the nearby expansion of Dixon Valve’s corporate headquarters, the opening of a new 50,000-square foot YMCA immediately neighboring the center, and the recent leasing momentum in the Delmarva region, we see many opportunities for the property,” Nick Skeparnias of Agora said in the news release.
“We also look forward to continuing our working relationship with Chestertown and further upgrading the property under new management,” he said.
Silicato was the original redeveloper of the property, which initially was an Ames department store location before it was expanded for Super Fresh’s opening in the mid-1990s.
Redner’s Markets replaced Super Fresh in the location in 2014.
“Very active in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the transaction is Agora’s first purchase in the state of Maryland,” said Zang.
“Finding unique buyers for each of our shopping center transactions and importing investors across state lines is one of our strengths and this asset gave Agora a compelling opportunity to expand its footprint,” he said.
