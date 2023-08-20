PAG acquires Rio Del Mar

The new Preston Lawn & Equipment sign is seen outside the previous Rio Del Mar location at 6505 Old Trappe Road in Trappe.

EASTON — Rio Del Mar, a leading provider of high-quality lawn equipment in Talboty County, has been acquired by Preston Automotive Group, the dealership group announced on Tuesday, August 15. The Trappe storefront off U.S. Route 50 east is now sporting a new sign under the moniker Preston Lawn & Equipment.


  

