EASTON — Rio Del Mar, a leading provider of high-quality lawn equipment in Talboty County, has been acquired by Preston Automotive Group, the dealership group announced on Tuesday, August 15. The Trappe storefront off U.S. Route 50 east is now sporting a new sign under the moniker Preston Lawn & Equipment.
This transition marks a new chapter for Rio Del Mar, and it will continue serving its loyal customers with the same dedication and commitment while benefiting from the extensive experience and resources of the Preston brand.
“We are excited to welcome Rio Del Mar into our family,” said Andrew Buckingham, general manager at Preston Powersports and Preston Lawn & Equipment. “Rio Del Mar has a strong reputation for delivering top-notch lawn equipment, and we are committed to preserving and further elevating the quality and excellence that their customers have come to expect.
“This partnership aligns with our vision of providing unparalleled products and services to our customers.”
Despite the name change, the commitment to excellence in the lawn equipment industry will remain the same. The integration with Preston Powersports will enable sharing of best practices, resources, and knowledge, allowing Preston Lawn & Equipment to enhance its product offerings, customer support, and overall business operations.
Preston Powersports is a haven for motorsport enthusiasts, presenting an impressive array of products from the industry’s most renowned brands, from the iconic and powerful Honda motorcycles to the thrilling Sea-Doo watercraft. Additionally, the Kawasaki lineup offers a fusion of power and innovation, while the unique Moke adds a touch of distinct charm. The selection extends beyond leisure with Gravely lawnmowers, CAM Superline and Triton Trailers for robust hauling solutions, and adventurous Can-Am vehicles for off-road explorations.
At Preston Lawn & Equipment, the focus shifts to outdoor maintenance, offering a comprehensive range of brands, including Stihl, Toro, Club Cadet, and Ferris mowers. Gravely UTVs highlight a commitment to utility and performance across the landscaping spectrum.
“Customers can expect a seamless transition as Rio Del Mar transfers ownership and integrates into the Preston Powersports family,” said David Wilson Jr., CEO and president of Preston Automotive Group. “The teams at both companies are working diligently to ensure that this transition is smooth and transparent, focusing on minimizing disruptions to customer interactions, product availability, and ongoing services.”
For more information about Preston Lawn & Equipment and its integration with the Preston Powersports family, please visit prestonpowersports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.