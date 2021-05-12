EASTON — Joseph Dillard’s eyes widened when the digital numbers on the gas pump spun past $30 Wednesday afternoon.
The 18-year-old’s 2016 Volkswagen Jetta averages about $22 to top off the tank. But with gas prices hitting the $3 mark in recent days, the pinch at the pump is now becoming panic at the pump.
“I’ve been driving for a year and never seen it this high,” said Dillard, who works in the service industry making $8.50 an hour. For Dillard, a full tank of gas cost a half day’s wages.
Dillard is among plenty of workers across the Eastern seaboard facing higher gas prices and in some instance gas stations with challenged supplies because of the ransomware fueled shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline has been shutdown by hackers resulting some gas stations running out of fuel.
Nationally, gas prices have surpassed $3 per gallon on average for the first time since 2014, according to Gas Buddy, a website that tracks fuel prices and supplies. The average price of gas stands $2.947 per gallon in Maryland and roughly $2.90 on Shore, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report. Gas prices are above $3 per gallon in Montgomery County, according to AAA
On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged against “panic buying” noting a handful of Maryland gas stations reported running low or out of fuel. The governor said the state also gets fuel via the Port of Baltimore and is taking some steps including allowing fuel barges at the port, Annapolis and along the Chesapeake Bay to store and potentially help transport fuel to other ports.
Gas stations in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Virginia have been running out of fuel with the pipeline — which runs from Houston to the New York City area — having been shutdown. Gas Buddy reports an estimated 18% of Maryland service stations were out of gas on Wednesday, May 12.
The higher fuel prices affect the low-income and working-class people the most, because they spend a higher percentage of their income on gasoline and tend to drive lower-efficiency vehicles.
Nobody knows that more than Evelyn Davis of Cambridge. Filling up her Hyundai Sonata at the Cambridge Wawa, the retired poultry worker said she budgets $30 a month for gas, but her latest visit to the pump set her back $23.
Davis doesn’t travel much, to church, Walmart for groceries and the occasional visit to friends in Cambridge. For the retiree, the rocketing cost of fuel could not come at a worst time.
“I really wanted to visit my granddaughter in Baltimore this summer, she just had a baby boy, my first great grandchild,” she said, but with gas hitting $3 a gallon, she’s question her financial ability.
Especially hard hit by the increase prices are people who depend on their vehicles for business. Tom Thomas, an independent contractor from Annapolis working in Easton is worried about his travel cost.
After pumping nearly $70 into his truck, which had about half a tank, Thomas explained when he submitted a bit for the Easton job in March he calculated about $240 a week in gas.
“When you travel so far for a job like this one, you factor in [the cost of] gas. I factored in about $2.60 a gallon, not $3,” he said.
Forty cents might sound small, but, he said, it could cost him upwards of $120 or more a week. “That’s what I pay a labor for a day’s work,” he said.
Thomas said if he knew in May gas prices would leapfrog, he would have passed on the Easton job.
No gas stations on the Shore had not reported shortage as of Wednesday morning. But many stores are asking customers not to hoard fuel and there are concerns about how higher prices and supply fears might hurt tourism to the Shore and Ocean City.
On Wednesday, Hogan also authorized Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater to take emergency measures to ensure fuel supply within Maryland.
Slater is issuing emergency waivers of weight restrictions and hours-of-service requirements for Maryland motor carriers, consistent with the federal regional emergency declaration. This increased flexibility is key to relieving supply pressures throughout the state, and will help to address transit issues as additional supplies are brought in from out of state.
Colonial Pipeline, which operates the pipeline, said Wednesday, the system was up and running again, but at best, it would take several days and probably at least through the weekend to return gasoline, diesel and jet fuel shipments to normal.
At the Shell station in Cambridge, nurse Cindy Fisher was filling her Chrysler 300 when the pump clicked finished and the price showed $32.43. Fisher said it normally runs about $26 dollars to top off her tank.
“I’m praying it goes down,” said Fisher, a mother of two children, ages 9 and 14.
The Fishers have summers travel plans, including trips to Michigan and Florida. If prices do not return to normal, she said, most likely one of those trips will be cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.