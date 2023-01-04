DENTON — Town officials and community members came together Dec. 15 at 322 Market St. in Denton for the grand opening of Paperwork Pros. This new business will offer tax preparation, legal forms, bookkeeping, package wrapping, UPS and FedEx and notary public services. The owner, Robyn Ritter, even wants to start an answering service for business people who are out of their offices a lot. She said her motto is “leave the paperwork to us, and we will do the paperwork.”
“My oldest said to me ‘You have too many customers to still be working at the school. (Lockerman Middle), so I decided to retire from being a financial secretary. I was there for 24 years,” said Ritter.
Her idea of retired is staying really busy.
“We are going to do title and tax and Western Union. And this is going to be a pack and ship area. I got approved for FedEx and UPS and, of course, taxes and bookkeeping. I am a notary. I have applied for ITIN certification, which means if someone applies for an ITIN number, which is a taxpayer number, I can certify the documents, so they don’t have to send originals,” Ritter said.
She wants to save her clients money relative to other places. She said Paperwork Pros already had 280 clients.
“We are going to offer virtual receptionist. For like a plumber who can’t be on the phone all day and works out of his house and doesn’t have a secretary. They can hire us to answer the phones,” she said.
Ritter is an eager tax preparer.
“I like doing small business. I like helping someone who is doing a side gig out of their house and just trying to make some extra money. I have a huge Hispanic base, and that market tends to get taken advantage of. They are charging them a fortune. A simple return that I charge $50 for, I have seen people getting charged $350,” she said
Ritter has a partner, Dawn Turner, who also worked in the school system. Turner was a seventh grade math teacher. She is retired now.
“We talked about me doing mobile notary if need be. Believe it or not, lawyers often don’t have notaries. I am excited about just getting started,” Turner said.
Local community leaders milled about and ate until it was time to make the big group photo with the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce and the big blue scissors.
Paperwork Pros is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
