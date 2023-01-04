DENTON — Town officials and community members came together Dec. 15 at 322 Market St. in Denton for the grand opening of Paperwork Pros. This new business will offer tax preparation, legal forms, bookkeeping, package wrapping, UPS and FedEx and notary public services. The owner, Robyn Ritter, even wants to start an answering service for business people who are out of their offices a lot. She said her motto is “leave the paperwork to us, and we will do the paperwork.”


