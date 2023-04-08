CHESTERTOWN — Bringing a float service here was a dream for Amanda Silcox for years. That dream became a reality on Friday, April 7, with the opening of her new day spa Park Row Floats.
“I bought that (the countertop at the front desk) when I didn’t have a building, didn’t have a space. Park Row Floats was still a dream — didn’t even have a name for the business,” Silcox said in an interview at the storefront March 30. That piece stayed wrapped in a blanket at the foot of her bed for years before being installed in the first floor lobby of 312 Park Row.
Silcox said that 10 years ago, she used a mud bath service and on every vacation she and her husband have taken since, she’s tried to recreate that experience. On vacation in Kentucky, they tried floating for the first time and after that initial float, Silcox told her husband she was going to bring the service to Chestertown.
“Every morning since then I’ve woken up with that same (goal),” Silcox said. “I benefitted and continue to benefit, so much from (floating).”
Floating is an increasingly popular spa service where you lie buoyant in a pool of water solution mixed with 1,000 pounds of epsom salt that is warmed to skin temperature. The room with the float chamber is soundproof, and the lights and sounds within the chamber are fully controlled by the person floating.
“The idea is to be completely sensory neutral so that you can take a break from the world,” Silcox said. “We walk through the day and we’re bombarded with traffic noise and your phone’s buzzing and ringing and people are talking and there’s just so much. And right now everybody’s stressed out — there’s so much stress and pressure. This is a chance to step away from it.”
Services at Park Row Floats include a salt cave, sauna and float tanks.
The sauna and float tanks are located down what Silcox is calling the “service hallway.” Rooms in that hallway have doors that lock so occupants can have complete privacy. Each room also has a shower to “wash the day off” before a service and get clean after. Towels, shampoo, conditioner and body wash will be provided.
Silcox said floating provides stress relief and there is some research about performance and recovery for athletes and pain relief. Doctors may recommend it as a treatment option.
Services are not available for anyone under 18.
Park Row Floats has two kinds of float tanks. A cabin float tank — a fully enclosed space where the user can control the lights and sound — and what she is calling a float pool.
Silcox had the float pool created specifically to help better cater to Kent County’s population, so that people who are older or who may have mobility issues are more easily able to lower themselves into and raise themselves out of the pool than they would be the traditional tank.
The float pool is a “half cabin” with the pool, ceiling and two walls, but rather than enclose the cabin, the other two sides are open and surrounded with a wooden bench and grab bars.
“I am not a medical practitioner, so if someone gets in and can’t get out, I’m calling 9-1-1 because I’m not trained and I don’t want to hurt someone,” Silcox said.
While the tank will not be enclosed, the room is still sound proof and the door has a seal to block light, to try to make the room as sensory neutral as possible.
Silcox said the float pool may also appeal to people who are claustrophobic since it is not an enclosed tank.
“And even the cabin, if you are claustrophobic, leave the door open,” Silcox said. “A lot of people find they are nervous and then they get in and it’s not so scary because you’re in control. You’re in control of the lights, you’re in control of the sound — you can listen to the sound the whole time if you want. I feel like you won’t get as good of an experience, but some people love it.”
Float services are $69 for 60 minutes or $89 for 90 minutes.
Silcox said that the first thing to do before floating is put in ear plugs to get a good seal. Then take a shower before getting in the tank. It is recommended to float nude, but bathing suits that are clean and do not have sand in them can be worn.
“Most people bring a bathing suit and then find they don’t need it,” Silcox said. She added that wearing a bathing suit could be uncomfortable as the salt dries.
A welcome message will note the start of the float time. At the end of the scheduled time, a voice message will say the float is over and Silcox recommends taking another shower to get off the salt.
Park Row Floats has an infrared sauna which can heat up to 140 degrees.
“An infrared sauna is very similar to a traditional sauna, but instead of heating the air, the infrared heats your body so you can stay in longer,” Silcox said.
The sauna service is $39 for 30 minutes or $49 for 45 minutes. A timer is visible in the sauna.
There is enough room for two people to use the sauna together, but Silcox said they have to know each other.
“That is what you’re getting with this service, is the privacy,” Silcox said.
The salt cave uses a salt generator to emit pulverized, 100% pure sodium chloride into the room.
“The idea is that after you’re in here, when you leave you have that same sort of relaxed salty vibe like a day at the beach,” Silcox said.
The room has two chairs for use during the session, squares of Himalayan salt on the walls and warming Himalayan salt foot stools.
“There’s no expectation of privacy in that room. My expectation is that people are in there with clothes on,” Silcox said.
Sessions in the salt cave are $29 for 25 minutes. That session time is based on the amount of salt going into the air and the volume of the room.
After a service, there is a lounge for people to relax. The space is decorated with a lot of plants and amenities like tea and water will be available.
There is a fourth room down the services hallway that Silcox said she may lease to a wellness practitioner or, because Park Row is in Chestertown’s arts and entertainment district, a local artist. The room has a separate entrance.
Silcox is interested in creating a relaxing space, and peace of mind comes from knowing facilities are clean.
The sauna will be cleaned between uses with hospital or hotel sanitation.
Between each float, there is a 30 minute cleaning period when all of the high-touch surfaces are cleaned with hydrogen peroxide. The water solution undergoes four levels of filtration, including a physical filter, UV light, an ozone cleaning injection and, every third float, an injection of hydrogen peroxide. The water is sanitized four times — one more than industry standard — to ensure it’s “pristine for the next person.” The physical filter is changed every two weeks or 55 floats.
“To anybody who’s stressed out out there, give it a chance,” Silcox said of floating. “If you hate it, that’s cool, but give it a chance.”
Before getting into the float business, Silcox was a teacher at Chestertown Middle School, Kent County Middle School and H.H. Garnet Elementary, and worked at a charter school in Delaware.
“I’m starting something new,” Silcox said of her career change. Prior to opening Park Row Floats, she completed a float center apprenticeship to learn the ins and outs of operating a float center.
Park Row Floats' regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
To Book an appointment, visit https://www.parkrowfloats.com/. Walk-ins are available, but Silcox recommends booking an appointment to ensure a time slot, particularly for those services that are longer.
