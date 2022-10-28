Cameron Sewell, right, with Wheeler Baker, has been involved in both Wheeler’s and his wife’s Holly’s business endeavors for generations. Baker formed a friendship with Sewell’s grandfather during Baker’s political career in the 90s, his uncle Sewell worked in the shop in his teens. Eventually, Sewell began his relationship with the Bakers as one of Holly’s servers when Holly’s Restaurant was still in business.
STEVENSVILLE — After 52 years, Baker’s Liquors owners Wheeler and Holly Baker have officially retired, announcing the transfer of ownership to longtime employee Cameron Sewell to continue the store’s legacy.
Though Baker said he cannot disclose the real story of how Baker’s Liquors came into fruition, he said when he was working for his family business driving a beer truck, he came across the property on Postal Road in Chester when previous owner Harold Whig was selling it.
He was able to convince Whig to sell the property to him because he wanted to do something other than what he was doing, he said.
“I enjoyed working with the public,” Baker said. “I really enjoyed helping out the community.”
In his professional life, Baker served 13 years in the Maryland House of Delegates after being elected for the first time in 1990.
In 2017, Comptroller Peter Franchot, who served alongside Baker in the House of Delegates when they were both freshman politicians, recognized Baker’s Liquors for being a longtime successful small business in Queen Anne’s County.
In addition to these accomplishments, Baker has served over 50 years as a board member and president at the Chesterwye located in Grasonville.
Thinking about his retirement, Baker wanted to sell to someone local as well, thinking that Cameron Sewell was the best person to continue what he started.
Baker would come to employ and eventually know Sewell’s grandfather as a long time friend during his political career and employed his uncle when he was a teenager, so Baker’s Liquors was talked about often in the Sewell household, Sewell said.
Sewell would move to carry on the tradition of working for the Baker family, but under Baker’s wife Holly at her restaurant named the same. Sewell worked at Holly’s, serving Wheeler and Holly occasionally, for about eight years until it closed in 2014.
After Holly’s closed, Sewell worked various jobs until he received a phone call around Christmas time from Baker’s wife telling him, “whenever you’re ready, we’re ready.”
Since that phone call Sewell has been “growing into the job.” Sewell said there will be minor changes to the store such as upgrading the technology, and adding an email program and a rewards program for customers.
“The best thing I’ve ever done is come to work here,” Sewell said.
Now that it’s time for him to retire, Baker wants to spend time with his wife and family while continuing to work on a piece of property he bought 20 years ago.
