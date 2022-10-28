STEVENSVILLE — After 52 years, Baker’s Liquors owners Wheeler and Holly Baker have officially retired, announcing the transfer of ownership to longtime employee Cameron Sewell to continue the store’s legacy.

Franchott honors Baker

in 2016, Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot, center, presents a certificate of recognition to Baker’s Liquors in Chester. From left are Queen Anne’s County Commission President Mark Anderson, Holly Baker, Franchot, Wheeler Baker and Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann.
Chesterwye dinner/auction '19

Chesterwye Board of Directors Chairman Jack Smigo, left, and Chesterwye Foundation President Wheeler Baker prior to the start of the 40th annual Chesterwye Dinner and Auction, Friday evening, April 26, 2019.

