PRESTON — A new day starts early here when the sun is low and dew is still on the ground.
Marsh Creek Cattle and Co. on Poplar Neck Road in Preston offers pasture-raised beef, pork and chickens. They also let their chickens out in a circular fence that gets moved every few days so the chickens have a fresh patch of earth.
Remarkably, in this hyper-automated world, these guys are doing protein in a humane, local and healthy way.
And kind of like owning a piece of a private jet, you can join their gold club and have meats delivered to your door. How much would pay to know where your meat is raised? A lot of the meat in a McDonald’s burger comes from rain forest decimating practices in Brazil. With Marsh Creek you can get fresh eggs, a quarter of a cow and, during the right season, some locally sourced pork.
You would have to invest in a freezer, but imagine knowing that the animals you are eating felt sunlight. It is a totally different model — 500 chickens pasture raised is a lot less than 25,000 house raised.
Let’s start with beef. All the farm’s Black Angus meat is pasture raised. Sirloin, short ribs, ground beef and chuck roast are some of the options. The website says there are no hormones, no medicated feeds and a minimal grain feed interval, which they do to create marbleized meat.
The cows looked happy out in their pasture. Natural. Roaming around instead of being packed into a feed lot with animals stretching to the horizon.
“Grain is corn and soy based. The protein varies, but it gives them that fat to meat ratio,” said Austin Spies, who works on his family’s farm and just graduated from Colonel Richardson High School. He and his brother Henry run Marsh Creek Cattle and Co.
“My dad was always a grain farmer, but we got into 4-H and started with hogs. And then we got an itch for cows, which we would take to the livestock auction at 4-H. And then we started selling quarters to customers,” he said.
A quarter of a hog is too small, they said, so the farm only offers halves, which cost $725 each.
Walking through the morning dew, Spies comes to what looks like a gypsy caravan with lots of windows. There are mechanical arms with a nest box attached that he pulls out to reveal chicken eggs. They have around 500 chickens now, which is really different than the industrial model that can have 25,000 or more per house. It is a mobile coup that he moves every three days. He said his father also has a commercial model chicken house.
They get them as chicks, and they are delivered by the post office. He and his brother run the business 50/50. When the chickens hear Spies coming, they start making noise. He feeds them and releases them out of their night containment. He sells more eggs than meat. Most of these go to the Lewes Farmers Market.
“You can get an egg subscription. There is a gold membership. It is a monthly subscription where you get two dozen eggs biweekly. And you get 10% off of all our meats. We home deliver. That was our goal this year, to become full service farm to table. We have about 100 clients. There are about 25 in the gold program. We really want to increase that because it gets in the delivery aspect,” Spies said.
He feeds the chickens outside, and the racket is mighty. You have to scream to be heard. They are fed calcium and oyster shells to help the egg shells be harder. They get about 150 eggs a day, and in the summer that goes up to 240 a day.
The cows also get rotated about every three days.
“We get them when they are feeder calves. They are about six or seven months old. We get them from a guy on the western shore, who we really like. We sell a lot of beef. It goes really fast. People are looking for steaks, so we sell out ridiculously fast,” Spies said.
“I would kind of like to consider myself a cowboy — not too many Eastern Shore cowboys,” he said.
To move the cows, these modern cowboys use four wheelers not horses.
At Marsh Creek, farming is seasonal. “We raise animals when the grass is growing, from early spring to mid-fall. We buy piglets and chicks in the spring and only keep cattle through the cold winter. This gives our pastures and our bodies a time to rest,” the Spies state on the farm’s website.
The label obsessed market throws around all kinds of names. Because of the food they use, they cannot call themselves “organic.” They can use the words “pasture-raised.” The cows are all out in the pasture except for the last 90 days when they are in the barn. This final period increases fat to muscle ratios creating the marbleized intramuscular fat that tastes good.
And there is the pork business. This time of year, the pigs are all gone. They grow them up to 250 pounds. Some clients want a whole hog for a barbecue. They keep these smaller at 100 pounds.
Everyday is different, but Spies figures it takes half a day to move both the chickens and the cattle. So, labor isn’t too costly. One of the big costs is vet bills. Pink eye, ring worm and digestive bloating are all possible problems.
He says his favorite part is, “definitely the cows. I started with 4-H, and it has always been nice working with them. I have loved it ever since. In 10 years I would like to be doing the same thing on a bigger scale.”
