EASTON — Tim Frump, vice president of risk management and soy merchandising at Perdue AgriBusiness, will speak at the Let’s Talk Business Speaker Series at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton. He will present an overview of current market conditions in agriculture, including a look at how the war in the Ukraine is affecting commodity prices.


