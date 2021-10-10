CHESTERTOWN — After years of building up a following with his catering business, barbecue gourmand William Holland has officially opened a Chestertown eatery featuring his signature platters.
Holland, a Millington resident, held a grand opening celebration Saturday, Oct. 2, for Phat Daddy’s BBQ Shack. He was joined by family and friends — some from across the Chesapeake Bay — for the event.
“I just want to say, ‘Thank you for coming today.’ It’s been a long journey for Phat Daddy’s and I appreciate everybody, and the people from out of town, who came in,” Holland said. “I thank my crew. Phat Daddy’s is going to be here for the community.”
Holland also offered a special thanks to his wife Shelly Holland, herself a member of the Millington town council, for handling the finances and human resources side of the business.
Chestertown Councilman and Kent County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sam Shoge attended the grand opening and led a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Willam, welcome to the Chestertown business community. We are thrilled to have Phat Daddy’s open for business,” Shoge said.
Phat Daddy’s is located at 205 Spring Ave. in Chestertown. For the last several months Holland has been renovating the space that was previously occupied by Ellen’s Coffee Shop and Family Restaurant.
With the expected seating and kitchen inside, outside the restaurant is where the barbecue happens — with scents from the smoker wafting through the air.
“After spending nearly a decade of learning the art of traditional smoked foods PDB acquired a mouthwatering, finger lickin’, down home rub consisting of nine distinct spices to complement a secret cooking sauce and top-notch smoking technique,” the Phat Daddy’s website states.
The Phat Daddy’s menu features platters like ribs, smoked barbecue chicken, fried fish, barbecue nachos and the Phat quesadilla.
There also are pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs. Add-on features are Phat Daddy’s wings, pork eggrolls and rib tips. Sides include fries, hush puppies, collard greens, baked beans and Phat mac and cheese.
Aaron Houston is the head chef.
“So today is all about celebration and I just want to thank God for everything he’s done for me,” William Holland said.
On hand for the grand opening was the Rev. Sheila Lomax, pastor of Graves Chapel UAME Church near Millington. She said a prayer for the Hollands and blessed their restaurant.
“Heavenly Father we ask for your gratefulness and your guidance upon brother William Holland and his family in their new journey to opening this business. May he trust in your hands that you will bless this business,” Lomax prayed. “Heavenly Father protect this place and all that he has invested in it.”
Phat Daddy’s BBQ Shack is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Visit www.phatdaddysbbq.com for more information or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PhatDaddysShack.
