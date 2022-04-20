DENTON — On a warm spring day, April 13, blue and silver pinwheels were planted in the ground at the Denton Community Garden. They have since spun in places all over the county. There was an esteemed group that included a judge, a mayor, some social workers, local politicians and law enforcement. All were there for the cause of child abuse prevention with Amy Horne, CASA’s director of outreach and partnerships.
“This year’s Pinwheels for Prevention is very exciting because we can have full community-wide participation. We have so many great sponsors. Our community partners are Women and Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore, the Caroline Foundation, Mid-Shore Community Foundation and the Caroline County Commissioners,” said Horne.
“Essentially I am trying to work myself out of a job,” Horne said. When there are no more abused children to place, she will happily give up her post.
She also noted top sponsors Sisk Fulfillment, the town of Ridgely, Preston Automotive Group, Denton Diner and Choptank Transport. She added the YMCA and Caroline County Public Schools.
“This year we set our goal at 275 pinwheel coloring sheets, and we got 393. We blew our record away. And people have been calling, emailing and asking how they can help. This goes along with the mission of Pinwheels for Prevention during Child Abuse Prevention Month. By creating these displays, we are showing that Caroline County is committed to a safe community for children and families. We support strong families because they create strong children,” Horne said.
Last year there were 618,000 victims of child maltreatment and abuse nationwide. Prevention is the message of the pinwheels.
“We are hoping to prevent the abuse before it happens. How to know the signs of abuse and how to report it. We are hoping to educate the public on recognizing the signs a little more,” Horne said.
Some signs to look for are if the child is not dressed appropriately or if they have bruises or if their hygiene is not taken care of.
“Also you have to look out for changes in demeanor. Like if an outgoing kid suddenly becomes withdrawn,” Horne said.
CASA board member Patrick Allison said, “I want to thank everyone who has bought a pinwheel.”
There was a mother and daughter who came to the event.
“This is important to me because I worked in child protective services for 16 years for this community, and it is close to my heart. The children in this community are everything to us. It was for the Department of Social Services. Now I work for the school system,” said Cara Calloway. She brought her 8-year-old Aedan.
Advocate Stephanie Johnson said “Our job is to look at the facts in the case surrounding the child and give our opinion for the best placement of the child. Whether it is reunification with family members or if it is best for them to go into adoption. We are the voice of the child and help them find the best place that is suited to them long term.”
The legal system, including a judge’s ruling, is integral to the work of CASA.
“CASA is already part of the judicial program at the Circuit Court, and I am committed to keep working with them as a wonderful community partner,” said Caroline Circuit Court Judge Heather Price.
There was also the voice of ground floor experience in the crowd.
Shelly Kulp, executive director of CASA of Caroline, said, “The pinwheels are a great awareness tool. It’s a great way for community members to get involved. Our sponsorship response was amazing. My favorite part of the process is when the court closes the case if the children have achieved a safe permanent placement. When our work ends because they are in a safe place, that is my favorite part.”
She wanted to make it clear that anyone can help the work of CASA.
“It is all volunteers. Amy and I are the only paid staff. All the other work is done by volunteers. They put in hundreds of hours and thousands of miles every year to meet these kids. They show up for hearings. They show up for family planning meetings. They reach out to teachers and guidance counselors. It could be you being a volunteer, making all the difference.”
Prevention is the magic word that avoids the cycle of sorrow. One aspect of this work is mothers who are addicted or drinking alcohol while pregnant. Fetal alcohol syndrome came affect the development of the child for their entire lives. Preventing this would be a huge step in the right direction.
And although all these people are integral to the process, the invitation goes out community wide with each spinning pinwheel to stop the abuse. Anybody can prevent child abuse.
