CHESTER — Two single-family homes in Chester will be demolished and replaced by 11 apartments and a nearly 2,500 square foot office space, the Queen Anne’s County Planning Commission approved earlier this month.
During their March 10 meeting, the Planning Commission authorized developers from Eastern Shore Exodus LLC to construct two new buildings along Dundee Avenue, located just west of the Kent Narrows. One building will feature eight single-bedroom apartments, and the other will consist of three similar apartments with a first floor office space.
The major site plan approval came with several conditions, including consistent architectural design with submitted documents and the availability of workplace or other moderately priced housing.
Much of the commission’s discussion also considered the line of communication between developers, the county, and Dundee residents.
Liam Shanley, who addressed the commission on behalf of his neighbors, said his community has relayed its traffic problems to the county for decades. Located directly off Route 301 North, Dundee Avenue’s susceptibility to congestion and reckless driving from highway goers was acknowledged in discussion by both residents and government officials.
Shanley said the construction of the Red Apple Town Center and its accompanying apartments only added to the community’s woes. Paired with weather concerns in the winter and tourist presence in the summer, he said the Exodus development, which could bring upwards of 20 new vehicles into the area, will make the situation much worse.
“The width of our road and its current age and condition cannot handle that large of an increase in vehicles without first addressing the existing traffic issue and road itself,” Shanley said during public comment.
“Traffic will only increase in the years to come,” he continued. “And without an adequate solution to help mitigate and decrease the amount of traffic our road currently faces, we don’t see how this project can be approved.”
One solution flirted with during the meeting was cutting off access to Dundee Avenue from the highway, forcing exiting drivers to navigate right into either the shopping center or down Shamrock Road. The change would also prevent cars from taking an accelerated, practically straight line towards Route 301 from Route 18.
Trey Porter, a civil engineer with the QA Department of Public Works, said informal discussions have considered that possibility, but warned it would be difficult to install a roundabout for emergency vehicles to operate on the narrow street.
Following Shanley’s endorsement of the idea, Porter said the apparent public interest could lead to DPW revisiting the subject.
Even without the cut off, the Exodus development will change different characteristics of Dundee Avenue. Beyond replacing two single-family homes with two new buildings — the Flower Shop office building will remain at the Route 18 end of Dundee Avenue — the road along the development will be widened to include a curb, sidewalk, and gutter; the sewer will be upgraded from a four-inch line to a six-inch line; and an interconnection between Dundee Avenue and Sherlock Road will be installed.
Developers said contractors will work with the DPW to ensure that access to Dundee Avenue is still available to residents during construction.
