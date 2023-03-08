PRESTON — Positive Strides Therapeutic Riding is pleased to announce the appointments of Tracy A. Detrich and David J. Moore to its board of directors effective immediately.
“We are fortunate to have Tracy and David join our Positive Strides’ team,” said Board President Lisa Fitzpatrick. “Their experience, expertise and energy will help us further our important mission.”
Detrich has over 20 years of experience in helping and guiding students of all backgrounds and ability levels. Currently, she is the unified sports coach at Easton High School where academic students are paired with students who have learning or physical disabilities. She also teaches the PLTW Biomedical Pathway, a program that increases the number of students pursuing careers in the biomedical sciences, including healthcare.
Detrich earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in education from Salisbury University. She has volunteered for Positive Strides for the last 10 years, starting with an environmental awareness program for riders that included crafts, painting/drawing horses and riding horseback to a nearby pond to fish. She also has been involved in Time to Ride, an after-school program that combines science, art and horseback riding for at-risk students.
“My Pop-pop (grandfather) was a harness racer, so I grew up loving horses,” said Detrich. “I really enjoy working with horses and seeing the love that they bring to people of all abilities.”
Moore has 25 years of experience in business ownership, sales, marketing and operations. He currently owns David J. Moore & Associates with RE/MAX, an award-winning real estate business.
Moore and his company focus on the people they help by providing the best possible experience in the industry. He also likes to pay it forward. For every sale his company makes, he gives a donation to a charity on behalf of the client.
“After learning about Positive Strides and meeting Kim, the executive director, I was very eager to be involved in and help with such a great cause,” said Moore.
Moore earned associate degrees in jurisprudence law and information security. He holds five information security-related certifications.
“As we welcome our two new members, I’d like to express the board’s appreciation to retiring board members, Jeff Wright and Jack Meyerhoff,” said Fitzpatrick. “Their expertise and commitment to Positive Strides will be missed.”
The 2023 — 2024 Positive Strides Board of Directors offcers are: President Lisa Fitzpatrick; Vice President Meg Stein; Treasurer Jack Kirk; Secretary Jean Schneebli; and Emeritus Director Jessie Browne. Members at large are: Mary Cottingham, Tracy Detrich, LeeAnn Hutchison, David Moore and Sandy Wellford King.
Positive Strides has been serving adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties for over 40 years. Its mission is to build confidence, self-esteem, and a sense of accomplishment for individuals with physical, cognitive, and emotional needs by utilizing equine-assisted therapies. It is a registered nonprofit organization and an active member of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.
