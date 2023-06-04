EASTON — Membership at Beau Monde Elite Fitness is limited, but Josh Plugge and his trainers will ensure your potential for personal fitness is limitless.
Beau Monde hosted its grand opening on Thursday, June 1, ushering in a new era of exclusive and personalized fitness for the town. Plugge, who is the co-owner/operator of the luxurious facility along with Dave Wilson and David Wilson Jr. of Preston Automotive Group, has had the initiative in the works for nearly 18 months, and now gets to witness his dream of owning and running a membership-based gym realized.
Plugge has been David Wilson Jr.’s fitness trainer for six years, while Dave Wilson signed on four years ago.
“It’s built out immaculately, and like anything else the Wilsons build, it’s beautiful,” said Plugge, a 2008 North Caroline High graduate who earned his Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from Salisbury University in 2013 following stints at Wesley (Del.) College, York (Pa.) College, and Old Dominion University. “The equipment – nobody has Matrix equipment, nobody has Arsenal Strength equipment in town. The next level would be, we plan on having an app for members, where they will have access to workout catalogs and content from personal trainers, which also no one has.”
“I also want to give myself and the other personal trainers opportunities to provide seminars,” added Plugge. “We want to try different things like Run Through November, or a weight loss competition, and host these seminars to teach our members things like, ‘What are calories?’ ‘How do you count calories?’ ‘How do you build a diet program?’ That kind of service.”
Membership at the 24/7 facility is currently capped at 200 members, with the first 30 to 50 signees becoming part of the Founding Members club for Beau Monde. Membership grants access to the gym on Aurora Street, and separate services will be offered for personal training sessions, which include program design, nutrition guidance, check-ins, and homework workouts.
Exclusivity will allow easier and generally unabated access to the equipment and facilities. Beau Monde’s facility is modestly sized by design, and the top-of-the-line equipment includes free weights, plate-loaded equipment, pin-loaded equipment, cable columns, treadmills, stair steppers, exercise bicycles, a sauna, and two private bathrooms with showers.
“The goal here is to have our members feel like they have their own, private facility,” said Plugge. “It’s built out and maintained at the highest level, and the reason we stuck to that 200-member number is the 20/20 rule — 20 percent of the members use the gym regularly, and you account for 20 percent of that being here at one time.”
“With those limited numbers, we actually have the ability to teach our members who sign up for the personal training sessions,” added Plugge. “We want to help them manage their health and wellness journey. That’s what’s going to set us apart; you’re not just a number. You’ll see the same trainers, get the same training, it’s all on a whole other level. When you have 1,000 members, how can you teach them all what to do?”
Plugge stressed that besides the shiny new facility, world-class equipment, and the personal training offerings at Beau Monde, he’s looking forward to working with the community and helping them realize their fitness goals.
“We really want to build off the people who want to take fitness seriously,” said Plugge. “We want them to make the most of their fitness journey and feel as if they are not a number. We’re providing above and beyond this beautiful place, and that’s what we want everyone to know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.