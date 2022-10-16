Preston Automotive Group CEO and President David Wilson Jr. (left) and Chairman Dave Wilson pose in front of the freshly minted Preston Powersports location. The dealership group recently acquired Talbot Power Sports and relaunched it with the established Preston branding.
Preston Automotive Group has purchased Talbot Power Sports in Easton and rebranded it Preston Powersports.
EASTON — Preston Automotive Group is one of the biggest names in the area regarding car dealerships. Now they can add recreational crafts to a prolific portfolio of businesses.
The dealership group recently acquired Talbot Power Sports and rebranded it Preston Powersports, the first rooftop under the Preston moniker to make its presence known in Talbot County. The number of brands under Preston Automotive Group has now reached 20, with Honda, Kawasaki, Sea-Doo, Triton Trailers, Icon Motorsports, HJC Motorsports, Joe Rocket, Gravely joining mainstream automotive brands Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Genesis, Nissan, Mazda, and MOKE.
“This expansion of Preston Automotive Group entering the powersports industry has been a dream of ours for a while, and we could not be more excited to be adding Preston Powersports to the PAG umbrella,” said PAG Chief Executive Officer and President David Wilson Jr. “We are looking forward to welcoming the current staff members to the PAG family and serving past, present and new customers at Preston Powersports.”
Talbot Power Sports made its mark selling Gravely lawn equipment in the 1970s and jumped into the motorsports and recreational craft foray in 1979 with the addition of Honda motorcycles and ATVs. More recently, Talbot Power Sports added the Sea-Doo lineup of watercraft in 1997 and a wide range of Kawasaki products in 2005.
The full-service facility off U.S. Route 50 houses sales, service and parts departments for crafts such as new and pre-owned motorcycles, dirt bikes, gators, side x sides, jet skis, trailers, and power and lawn equipment.
“It is exciting to be expanding PAG’s current line of vehicles into the world of work hard/play hard vehicles that Eastern Shore people use daily,” said General Manager Andrew Buckingham.
Buckingham said he is relishing the new challenge and understands the importance of integrating the tradition of an established business with those of PAG, which always fosters a family environment and has spread the core values of integrity, urgency, teamwork, personal growth, attention to detail and community throughout the Delmarva region, now including Easton.
“It’s great to be back at PAG working with the Wilson family and serving Talbot County,” said Buckingham.
Log In
