Preston-based bank to merge with WV bank group

PRESTON — Provident State Bank will soon be known as Summit Community Bank.
Summit Financial Group Inc., based in Mooreville, West Virginia, and PSB Holding Corp. of Preston signed a definitive merger agreement, announcing the decision Dec. 12, 2022.
“We’re really excited about the combination,” said Provident State Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk.
Becoming “part of a larger institution will provide expanded products and services to our customers and will be really beneficial to all customers,” Quirk said.
PSB has 10 branches which will be added to Summit’s 44 branches. Summit Community Bank currently operates in West Virginia, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Kentucky.
“This transaction represents an exceptional opportunity for Summit to combine with a financially strong and exceptionally well-managed bank possessing a culture and core values similar to ours, as well as the same commitment to build long-term client relationships by providing ‘Service Beyond Expectations,’” said Summit’s President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Maddy III.
Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, PSB shareholders will receive 1.2347 shares of Summit common stock for each outstanding share of PSB common stock. Based upon the 20-day average closing price of $28.35 per share of Summit’s common stock through December 8, 2022, this equates to $35.00 per PSB common share and an aggregate transaction value of approximately $53.9 million.
As of September 30, 2022, the combined company would have had approximate total assets of $4.5 billion, gross loans of $3.5 billion and deposits of $3.6 billion.
The transaction has been approved by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, pending regulatory approvals and the approval of PSB’s shareholders.
Feedback from PSB’s shareholders has been “in general, all positive,” Quirk said.
PSB stock is not publicly traded. Their shares will become part of Summit’s publicly traded stock known as SMMF on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
“Partnering with PSB not only further expands Summit’s community banking footprint to the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware, but also permits both PSB’s and Summit’s clients the added convenience of enhanced banking services at more locations. Our top priority now is to assure PSB’s clients experience a smooth transition,” Maddy said.
“Customers will continue to see the same employees and work with same individuals they work with today,” Quirk said.
“Summit is just as committed to community banking as we are,” Quirk said. “Together we will continue our commitment to the communities that we serve, with the personal banking experience our customers expect. By joining forces, we can continue to bring opportunities and benefits to our shareholders, customers and communities.”
Current PSB Holding Group’s Board President David Wilson Sr. will join Summit’s board of directors.
Quirk, who lives in Preston and has been with PSB in various roles since 2011, said she will remain with Summit until the end of the year.
PSB was advised by the investment banking firm of Piper Sandler & Co., and was represented by the law firm of Holland & Knight LLP. Summit was represented by the law firm of Bowles Rice LLP.
