DENTON — Preston Ford of Denton cut the ribbon on a sparkling new facility, Tuesday, April 12, at its previous location adjacent to Route 404 West. The Preston Automotive Group Ford dealership is ushering in the next era with an up-to-date look to add to Route 404’s recent revitalization.
The all-new facade now mimics that of all modern and updated Ford dealerships, sporting a revised exterior siding built with reflective aluminum composite material cladding and adorned with the familiar Preston Ford signage, while the interior is also fully redesigned with new flooring, walls, reception area, reception desk, and service advisor desks. New high-definition televisions and a comfortable lounge round out the renovations to the interior and guest areas.
“Denton has been an incredible community for our business,” said David Wilson Jr., Chief Executive Officer and President of PAG. “We’re excited to welcome all to our new facility built to serve this great community.”
The Ford Authorized Service Center that is part of the facility has been expanded to 10 service bays to meet the growing demands of customers in its hometown and surrounding Caroline County towns such as Ridgely and Greensboro. Preston Ford of Denton also regularly serves areas of Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties and over the western Delaware border.
“I’m excited for Preston Automotive Group and also excited for Caroline County,” said Mike Burton, general manager at Preston Ford of Denton since 2015. “It’s an update we needed with new business coming in, and it’s a great opportunity to support our customers just as they support our business.”
Originally opened in 2000 and named Denton Ford, Preston Ford of Denton is one of eight PAG Ford dealerships across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The modern design of the facility is another major makeover for the once-dormant Route 404 corridor, which is quickly becoming less of an express route to the Delaware beaches and more of a stretch of Maryland filled with businesses, shops, restaurants, and the rich history of downtown Denton.
“It looks like the town is moving up with the times with new businesses,” said Burton. “The new medical center opened across the street, the sheriff’s office is now down the street from us, and more buildings are opening down by the shopping center — it’s really great for the county and the town of Denton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.