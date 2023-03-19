PALM BEACH, FLA. — Ford Motor Company honored Preston Ford with the first-ever Treat Customers Like Family Award during a banquet held Wednesday, Feb. 15. The honor recognizes the Top 100 Ford dealer’s efforts to demonstrate its commitment to the greater good via philanthropy and its support of military members, first responders, and medical professionals. Preston Ford’s wide-reaching local events and community causes were also highlighted.


