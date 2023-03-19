Preston Automotive Group Chairman Dave Wilson poses with the first-ever Ford Motor Company Treat Customers Like Family Award. To his right is Andrew Frick, vice president of sales, distribution, and trucks for Ford Blue. At left is Rob Kaffl, Ford’s director of U.S. sales and market representation.
A close-up look at the Ford Treat Customers Like Family Award Preston Ford received for its charitable and philanthropic work.
PALM BEACH, FLA. — Ford Motor Company honored Preston Ford with the first-ever Treat Customers Like Family Award during a banquet held Wednesday, Feb. 15. The honor recognizes the Top 100 Ford dealer’s efforts to demonstrate its commitment to the greater good via philanthropy and its support of military members, first responders, and medical professionals. Preston Ford’s wide-reaching local events and community causes were also highlighted.
“My parents demonstrated daily what it means to give back to the community and treat people with respect,” said Dave Wilson, chairman of Preston Automotive Group. “I have worked hard to instill those values in my family and our Preston Automotive Group family. This award is all because of the hard work and dedication of my family and my extended PAG family.”
Among the highlights of Preston Ford’s community work is Leap For A Cure. Preston Cares — Preston Automotive Group’s arm of charitable efforts — started Leap For A Cure more than 10 years ago, dedicating the month of October to support breast cancer research by donating a portion of every vehicle sale to the American Cancer Society.
“Community has always been the core value we discuss the most, and that started with my Mom Mom Pansy, who was involved in the community every day until she passed away,” said Preston Automotive Group CEO and President David Wilson Jr. “Her legacy of treating customers like family was instilled in our father, which has been passed down to our entire family and associates.”
This past October, at the second annual Frog’s Fairway Golf Tournament held at Hog Neck Golf Course in Easton, $45,996.31 was raised to support Making Strides and Women Supporting Women, two breast cancer awareness organizations. In 2021 during the inaugural tournament, $37,802 was raised at the same event. Frog’s Fairway has been a qualified hit, with nearly 250 golfers showing up during its two-year run.
“The Preston Automotive Group is an exemplary model of Ford’s incredible dealer partners that support their communities and customers every day,” said Michael J. Cush, Ford regional manager of Washington, D.C. Cush nominated Preston Ford for the award. “Ford is honored to recognize the Wilson family nationally for their decades of philanthropic efforts throughout the communities they serve.”
Preston Ford is also prominent on the national level in overall new Ford sales, which makes much of the philanthropy possible. In 2022, Preston Ford finished 62nd in the nation in new Ford sales, the 10th consecutive year the destination dealership placed among the Top 100 Ford dealers in the U.S. Many buyers are repeat customers. It’s hard to miss the presence of the Preston Frog on the dashboards of all the vehicles sold by the group. The Preston Frog, which recently celebrated its 39th birthday, comes in nine different colors depending on the month the car was purchased, with each one raising awareness for a different charitable foundation or community cause, such as breast cancer, Chesapeake Bay, American Heart Association, and most recently automotive technicians programs across the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware.
“At Ford, the real measure of our success lies in keeping customers’ loyalty over time,” said Rob Kaffl, Ford’s director of U.S. sales and market representation. “We’re delighted Preston Ford has been recognized with this award and proud that their team is committed to treating customers like family.”
Each September, Preston Ford joins forces with Talbot Goes Purple and fights back against substance abuse by running the Preston Goes Purple campaign. To raise awareness and show its solidarity against the dangers of addictive substances, Preston Ford sports purple around the community.
Furthermore, Preston Ford and PAG have hosted drives and initiatives with organizations such as Blessings In A Backpack, Bears That Care, Harford County Positivity Pals, Women Supporting Women, Making Strides and Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“Dave Sr. said it best before accepting this award, that it wasn’t an award he won. It’s an award we won with our family of associates,” said Wilson Jr.
