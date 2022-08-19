CENTREVILLE — A proposed amendment to the Queen Anne’s County code that governs designated woodlands in the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area is being considered by the County Commissioners after an extensive public hearing. Members of the community and conservation groups spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting.
The citizen sponsored text amendment proposed by Barry Waterman in February noted the language within county code §18:1-66 is “confusing and contradictory” to the Maryland Forest Conservation Act and the Critical Area Laws. Waterman proposed the section be eliminated.
The existing provision states that within the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area, no more than 20% of areas designated as woodlands — less than one acre in size — may be disturbed for development activity. Woodlands that are one acre or larger in size must comply with Chapter 14 of the County Code.
Outside of the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area, within TC (Town Center) and UC (Urban Commercial) Zoning Districts, on lots that are less than or equal to three acres in size, no more than 80% of woodlands may be disturbed and, on lots greater than three acres in size, no more than 40% of the woodlands may be disturbed.
In June, the Planning and Zoning Department reviewed Waterman’s request and recommended to the Planning Commission, that “rather than favorably considering the text amendment in isolation,” this review should occur in the context of the update of the County Zoning Code.
Long Range Principle Planner Stephanie Jones said staff did not give a favorable recommendation because there is a need to take a second look at all the provisions holistically included in section 18 (shorebuffers, wetlands, streams, erosions areas, etc.).
However, the Planning Commission voted 4:1 to send a favorable recommendation supporting the text amendment to the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners.
Proponents supporting the elimination of this section of the code argue that this provision has been a “detriment to business, subjects the citizens of QAC to a higher burden of regulation than the rest of the state, limits density of development in growth areas, and accomplishes minimal, if any, long term good,” according to resident Michael Lahey who submitted his comments to the county commissioners via email.
Lindesy Dixon, a local builder heavily involved in residential areas on Kent Island, said a large reason behind his support of eliminating §18:1-66 is that building houses on the Eastern Shore requires special attention to the foundation of houses and the swales that are built around properties to make sure that stormwater is properly drained.
Dixon said that the provision as it is now prevents builders from obtaining the proper permits to clear enough forest area where proper water drainage can occur, contributing to resident clear-cutting of trees.
During the public hearing, Waterman told the commissioners that there is no exact definition between what a ‘woodland’ is and a ‘developed woodland’ which makes the code difficult to enforce.
He argued “this is an ordinance that is not enforced uniformly” and “imposes restrictions on Queen Anne’s County citizens higher than state regulations placed on the rest of Maryland.”
D.J. Dauese, a realtor, builder and resident on Kent Island, said in an email testimony that this provision only applies to developers and not the residents that occupy these developments.
“The truly frustrating part is when I am required to follow this section 18:1-66, but shortly after settlement, I drive by the property and see that the new homeowners have disregarded this section of the code (possibly out of ignorance) and clear the entire lot of all trees,” he said. “Builders are held to the stringent standard while the general public does not seem to be. I understand enforcement may be difficult when permits are not being pulled but nonetheless, this code becomes a double standard when enforced upon builders/developers but not on Harry the Homeowner.”
Waterman’s arguments to amend this section of the code was met with a lot of push back from local environmental conservation agencies like the Corsica River Conservancy (CRC) who played a part in conceiving the current county Comprehensive Plan.
“Having gone through the whole effort with the Comprehensive Plan, that proposal flies in the face of protection of Natural Resources and the County’s stated goal to protect Natural Resources,” Vice President of the CRC Katherine Shinasi said.
Annie Richards, the Chester Riverkeeper from ShoreRivers in Chestertown, spoke in opposition of the ordinance saying that Kent and Queen Anne’s County are tied for being the least treed counties in the state, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Though Richards said that she was in favor of evaluating the language of the text for clarity, she argued that “to remove it altogether would result in unnecessary loss of woodlands which in [her] opinion, is a loss [that] Queen Anne’s County and the Chester River cannot afford.”
After hearing extensive testimony from both sides, Commissioner Phil Dumenil requested a briefing from the Department of Planning and Zoning staff in two weeks to explain in further detail why their recommendation to the Planning and Zoning Commission was unfavorable. A vote on the text amendment is scheduled for Aug. 23.
