PRESTON — Provident State Bank has revamped its Management Team with recent promotions, elevating Albert Schmidt to senior vice president and Michelle Bergold, Adam Jones and Ashley Clevenger to new vice president roles.
Bank officials congratulate the following team members on their new appointments.
Albert Schmidt
promoted to Senior
VP – Business
Development Officer
PSB is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Albert Schmidt to Senior Vice President and Business Development Officer. Schmidt began his banking career over 20 years ago and has been with PSB for the last five years. He will be leading the Delaware Business Development team and expanding customer relationships in the Delaware market.
Outside of banking, Schmidt has been involved in his local community, having coached Little League for many years and serving on the Camden Wyoming Little League Board. He is also currently Vice President and serves on the Board of Directors for the Delaware Heart Softball Organization.
Michelle Bergold is taking on the role of Cash Management Sales Officer. Over the last 12 years, Bergold has held various banking positions. Her experience with both commercial lending and deposits will help her to find the perfect cash management solutions for our commercial customers.
Bergold is also highly involved with her community, serving as a Board Member of Central Delaware Habitat, a Board Member of the Dover Capital City Rotary, and is involved with the Polka Dot Powerhouse of Lewes.
Adam Jones, VP –
Senior Commercial and Retail Business Development Officer
Adam Jones began his banking career with PSB nearly five years ago and has been in the banking industry for 21 years. Jones focuses on building and sustaining banking relationships in the Mid-Shore area.
Jones is currently the Vice President of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce, serves on the Board as Treasurer for the Caroline County Council of Arts, is on the Denton Utility Commission, and participates with his local community church.
Ashley Clevenger, VP – Senior Commercial and Retail Business Development Officer
Ashley Clevenger began her career with PSB two years ago and has been in the banking industry for over 17 years. Clevenger recently fulfilled the requirements necessary to attain the designation of Certified Commercial Loan Officer (CCLO), which solidifies her commitment to the organization and her career with PSB. Clevenger will continue to use her experience to build and sustain lasting customer relationships in the Wicomico County area.
Clevenger is passionate about community service and works with many organizations including United Way Eastern Shore, The Rotary Club of Salisbury, and Relay For Life Wicomico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.