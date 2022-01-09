STEVENSVILLE — Paul Reed Smith Guitars, one of the largest full-time private employers in Queen Anne’s County, celebrated milestones in service for 43 PRS employees on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Time in Service Awards were presented to employees with 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 Years of Service. In addition to celebratory plaques, varying gifts including guitars and monetary rewards were gifted to the employees pursuant to their tenure. In addition, Perfect Attendance Awards were given to 22 PRS employees who had between one and 20 years of perfect attendance.

PRS Guitars employs 435 full-time employees. To learn more about the company and to see available job postings, please visit: http://www.prsguitars.com/careers/.

