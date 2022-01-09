Five years of service awards, first shift, from left: William Moulden, John Maki, Kyle Hildebrand, Jordan Shea, Travis Allen, (Paul Smith) and Mitchell Simpkins. Not pictured: Tim Green, Chris Magliocca, Brian Scott, Will Szent-Miklosy and Troy Duckery.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Five years of service awards, second shift: from left, Mike Allinger, (Paul Smith) and Autumn Adler. Not pictured: Jaquan Jackson.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Ten years of service awards, first shift, from left: Steve Sherman, Chad Esrig, Andrew Remenapp, (Paul Smith), Von Coles, Joel Kilmon, and Joe Coleman. Not pictured: Sara Whaley.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Fifteen years of service awards, first shift, from left: Pierce Cheney, Josh Davis, Mark Carroll, Mary Davis, (Paul Smith), Mary Phillips, Dave Meredith, Chris Bean, Luke Drapeau and Don Bishop.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Fifteen years of service wards, second shift, Jake Powers with Paul Smith. Not pictured: Melody Schultz.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Twenty years of service awards, first shift, from left: Nancy Dennis, (Paul Smith), Hedge Fairbank and Rob Woodard.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Twenty-five years of service awards, first shift, from left: Rick Hodgson, Mike Feifer, Tina Sears, Emprin Wilson (Paul Smith), Tracy Deemer, Christina Woodard and Bill Hawthorne.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Thirty years of service awards, first shift, from left: (Paul Smith) and Paul Miles.
STEVENSVILLE — Paul Reed Smith Guitars, one of the largest full-time private employers in Queen Anne’s County, celebrated milestones in service for 43 PRS employees on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Time in Service Awards were presented to employees with 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 Years of Service. In addition to celebratory plaques, varying gifts including guitars and monetary rewards were gifted to the employees pursuant to their tenure. In addition, Perfect Attendance Awards were given to 22 PRS employees who had between one and 20 years of perfect attendance.
