PRS Guitars welcomes Jared Welling as new public relations manager

STEVENSVILLE — PRS Guitars has announced the appointment of Jared Welling as its new public relations manager. Welling will report directly to Judy Schaefer, director of marketing, in his new role.
Effective Jan. 4, Welling now oversees PRS Guitars public relations efforts, further advance PRS’s extensive global connections, and facilitate strategic media releases to augment the development of the PRS brand.
As a professional with an extensive technology and communications background, Welling graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Cornell University and has authored papers for the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Medicine as part of his leading research efforts. As a lifelong musician, Welling has played the guitar and piano from a young age and now teaches his own students.
“Jared is a welcome addition to the PRS Marketing team. He brings great energy, intelligence, and a lifetime of musical passion into the company,” said Schaefer. “His enthusiasm for our world is infectious, and I think he will do great things.”
After his tenure at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Welling joined the Sony Music Analytics and Marketing team while still in college. He devised marketing plans for hit artists (such as the multi-platinum group The Chainsmokers) and worked directly with artists for the development of live shows at large festivals such as SXSW. Most recently, Welling further developed his cross-functional leadership expertise as a Program Manager for the technology giant Oracle, where his proficiency in the Japanese language allowed him to gain valuable international experience.
“As a Maryland native, but someone who is highly interested in international work and music, I am honored to join PRS at this exciting time of growth. I look forward to working inside the music industry to help further the PRS mission of providing some of the world’s most exquisitely crafted guitars,” said Welling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.