PRS Guitars welcomes Phil Gates as new customer service manager

STEVENSVILLE — PRS Guitars has announced the appointment of Phil Gates as their new customer service manager. Gates will report directly to Jim Cullen, director of sales, in his new role.
Gates will oversee PRS Guitars’ team of customer service personnel, work toward enhancing PRS’s exemplary overall service and repair, and provide PRS players with more informative resources to enhance their experiences. As a professional with an extensive background, Gates will call on his global experiences in the music industry and use communication, information and technology to enhance dealer and end-user experiences with PRS Guitars.
“Phil is a welcome addition to PRS Guitars’ team. His understanding of the customer needs, global environment and service trends will be invaluable to as we enhance our programs and customer communication efforts,” said Cullen. “Throughout his career, Phil has demonstrated the ability to lead high-impact programs and deliver consistent results. His skillset and musical background will be an asset as we further our communication capabilities.”
Gates has worked in the music industry for many years. He started at Guitar Center, working as sales staff, department manager, customer service, and then as a sales manager. Gates has also worked in channel and product marketing and product support at Line 6 and Roland as well as in video product marketing with Behringer.
As a guitarist, musician and audio engineer, Gates has toured at clubs and large venues in over 16 countries. He has shared the stage and/or worked with artists such as Dizzie Gilespie, Buddy Guy, John Mayall, Tower of Power, Coco Montoya, Tommy Castro, Eric Gales, and several others.
Gates also founded the Los Angeles Blues Society and is a voting member for the Grammys.
Born in Chicago and raised in Long Island, NY and California, Gates served in the United States Air Force before joining the music industry, working in-shop repair for F-15 Fighter Aircraft Avionics. He has also worked in Flight Test Engineering groups as an “A” level lead technician for LTV Aerospace and Northrop/Grumman.
