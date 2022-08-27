CENTREVILLE — Should the Carter Farm Agrihood project move forward in Centreville, the 12.5 acre buffer zone separating the community from the Yellow Bank Stream would be deeded to the town government, the Centreville Town Council decided.
In May, the council came to a consensus over the buffer area during a public hearing regarding growth allocation, a requirement for potential developments asking for rezoning within environmentally critical areas. The developers are looking to redesignate approximately 40 acres of the Chesterfield Avenue property from a limited development area to an intensely developed area.
If the council decides to formally vote on a growth allocation ordinance — they do not have to do this, even if the project meets all qualifications — a condition of that ordinance would stipulate that the buffer zone and its walking trail would belong to Centreville, said council member Ashley Kaiser.
“I just feel really strongly that something that’s intended to be a public amenity stay that way in perpetuity,” Kaiser said.
During discussion, the council looked at the county’s recent decision reverting the Gibson’s Grant landing from a community pier to a private one. A public easement was established in 2006 allowing Queen Anne’s County citizens to use the pier, but following petition efforts from the Gibson’s Grant community, it was terminated by the commissioners April 26.
The agrihood developers were planning to secure a similar public easement for the trail with the community maintaining ownership of the buffer area. Attorney Ryan Showalter told the Council a principal reason for this was to “make sure it’s appropriately maintained.” But considering the Gibson’s Grant pier, Council President Steve Kline said it was his “number one concern” that an amenity like the trail could be taken away from the public in the future.
“An easement is not forever,” Kaiser said in an interview. “Even if you go into it with the intention that it’s forever, the only way to guarantee that it stays a public amenity is if it’s deeded over to the town.”
While the Town Council reached a consensus on the buffer zone, they did not complete the first reading of a growth allocation ordinance. Council members are currently working with Centreville staff to compile other conditions for an eventual reading, Kline said, adding that there were other questions to consider involving the homeowners’ association, traffic, and the agrihood’s proposed commercial element along Chesterfield Avenue.
“Questions do not beget conditions,” Kline said. “Before we can fully develop what those conditions will look like, we need information from the developer.”
The project has many more approvals and procedures to navigate before a shovel is put in the ground, and Kline clarified that one step passing does not necessarily mean another will in the future.
“Voting can move this project forward,” Kline said, “but it does not guarantee any positive vote to move it forward later.”
In addition to council input, the May 19 public hearing was attended by a large, participatory audience which spoke across the three-and-a-half-hour meeting. Some said they were neither for or against the project, others acknowledged both concerns and benefits with the development, while another said she was planning to buy an agrihood home if the neighborhood gets approved. Many citizens took personal notes.
The most vocal concerns brought by local citizens regarded traffic — two pro-development citizens with jobs in the construction industry foresaw continued backup around Centreville Elementary School and in the town’s downtown area — and ongoing capacity concerns at the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
Kline acknowledged the “general angst” of the community and said that while some topics might be discussed out of turn procedurally, it was important to him that Centreville’s questions continued to be asked.
Rebecca Flora, owner of the REmake group and one of the primary developers of the agrihood project, said she was happy discussions are happening with Centreville but added that the “mixing” of subjects and procedures were complicating the process.
“I get it that these things are hard to separate,” she added. “But for us, having it come piecemeal without the benefit of that full presentation…makes it very challenging.”
Kline, a regular advocate for town participation, said it was “wonderful” to see so many citizens at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.