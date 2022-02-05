CENTREVILLE — Recently, the Queen Anne’s County government was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States for superior financial reporting and financial transparency. It was the 22nd consecutive year that QA government has received this honor.
It is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by Queen Anne’s County government and its management. The report is judged by an impartial panel and concluded that Queen Anne’s County demonstrated a constructive “spirit of full disclosure.”
Those most responsible for filing the yearly records from the Queen Anne’s County Department of Budget and Finance in Centreville have submitted the report since 1998. Currently responsible for filing the report are Budget and Finance Office Director Nicole Hepfer and accountants Justine Franzen and Karen Rodgers. Hepfer has been in the office longest, since 2007.
The effort to achieve this honor began back in 1998, when George O’Donnell, Mark Belton and Mike Zimmer were county commissioners.
O’Donnell, who is a class of 1975 graduate of Queen Anne’s County High School, and served as commissioner from 1994-2002, said, “We needed to do this to help put everything we were doing in place back then. At the time we were planning to build Kent Island High School, which was a $24 million project. We also renovated many of the existing schools in the county, including Queen Anne’s County High School. We made a huge expansion of our parks and recreation program, one being the addition of the Cross Island Trail.
“Having financial transparency allows the public to clearly see how their tax dollars are being invested in services for them. It also goes to bond markets, allowing access to our stability in determining risk for our county to get loans for needed projects.”
O’Donnell credits then QA Budget and Finance Director Joe Zimmerman for getting the practice started. Zimmerman served as director of Budget and Finance for the county from 1990 to 2004.
During a recent phone interview, Zimmerman said, “Doing this was the idea of then Queen Anne Accounting Manager Elizabeth Campbell. She read about it and told me, ‘We should do this!’ and I agreed. The first time we filled for it in 1998, we didn’t meet the standards and didn’t get the award. Campbell took another job, but I filed the report again for our county finances in 1999, and we did get the award that year.
“I have to credit Elizabeth for getting us started. If I remember, we were the first small county to receive this award back then. It’s quite an honor that the county has continued to receive this award for 22 consecutive years.”
The QA commissioners in 1999, when the award was first received, were O’Donnell, Marlene Davis and John McQueeney Jr.
Current QA commission President Chris Corchiarino said, “The county has received a number of awards like this one. Our staff members who put this report together are the ones who deserve all the credit. We have wonderful county staff members who do quality work serving our residents. They do this on a lean county budget, and the people who live here should be proud of the services provided.”
The goal of GFOA program is not to assess the financial health of participating governments, but rather to ensure that users of their financial statements have the information they need to do so themselves.
Zimmerman said, “I wish more people would read the county’s annual financial report.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.