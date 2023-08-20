Pictured is Map 0057, Parcel 0287 currently owned by Nashville Properties LLC in comparison to James Hutson’s 2300 Piney Creek Road Property, indicated by the red pinpoint. Jody Schultz with Nashville Properties LLC owns Map 0057, Parcel 351 (known as 109 Nash Ct) independently, which is a residential lot located directly behind Hutson. The proposed amendment would modify part of existing Map 57, parcel 287, 351 and 352 (Nash Court) from Limited Development Area (LDA) to Intensely Developed Area (IDA).
CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commission held a public hearing on Ordinance 23-07 prior to the regular meeting Aug. 8, after an appeal was filed by Armored Storage to redesignate 2.1 acres on Nash Court off of Piney Creek Road in Chester from LDA (limited development area) to IDA (intensely developed area).
Commissioner Jim Moran offered a recap of developments to date, including the Critical Area Commission having approved Armored Storage’s application.
Joseph Stevens, a representative of National Properties LLC and Armored Storage, reiterated the conditions of the approval and stated the company has agreed to all conditions, including the 1:1 mitigation of vegetation removal and the requirement that Armored Storage reduce the height of its planned facility from a four-story building to three.
Stevens referred to a 28-page document of plan consistency prepared by Armored Storage, an engineer, and attorney, which was reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission. “Sixty acres in Gibson’s Grant was redesignated from RCA to IDA. (Armored Storage’s application) is not precedence-setting and it is not unusual.”
The Commission opened the floor for local citizens to share comments. Linda Weimer of Chester Harbor stated the proposed building being within view of the Cross Island Trail would be “a great insult” and a poor use of growth allocation funds. “Armored Storage is not a large employer and I feel (this request is in violation of the spirit of the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area plan.”
Annie Richards of Shore Rivers contended, “This proposal does not fit with the environmental goals of the Comprehensive Plan. It is not up to the Commission to determine what the market will bear; it’s up to the market.”
Richards went on to ask, “Is this business essential? Kent Island experiences a lot of developmental pressure due to its proximity to Anne Arundel County. Although Shore Rivers supports thoughtful growth, we request denial of this application.”
Other residents expressed similar concern that Armored Storage’s application is not aligned with the county’s Comprehensive Plan. “Wetlands and coastal fronts are in dire need of protection right now,” said Sandy Huff of Centreville. “We need to be thoughtful of projects approved in critical areas.”
Jim Edward of Grasonville shared concerns about the redesignation from limited to intense development.
“I worked for the U.S. EPA for almost 40 years and oversaw the watershed implementation plan; this project is not consistent with that,” Edward said. “We should be reducing or eliminating the amount of impervious surfaces around our watershed and critical areas. I suggest you consider alternative uses.”
The Commission is expected to vote on this matter at the Aug.22 meeting.
Also up for discussion at the Aug. 22 meeting is a text amendment to the Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan. The amendment reflects an increase in wastewater treatment capacity at the County’s sole wastewater treatment plant, known specifically as the Kent Narrows/ Stevensville/ Grasonville treatment plant, which has been tentatively approved by the Maryland Department of the Environment to expand its capacity by 10%, from 3.0 million gallons per day to 3.3 million gallons per day.
This amendment would split the wastewater among three public uses rather than requiring the building of a commercial use area.
