Pictured is Map 0057, Parcel 0287 currently owned by Nashville Properties LLC in comparison to James Hutson’s 2300 Piney Creek Road Property, indicated by the red pinpoint. Jody Schultz with Nashville Properties LLC owns Map 0057, Parcel 351 (known as 109 Nash Ct) independently, which is a residential lot located directly behind Hutson. The proposed amendment would modify part of existing Map 57, parcel 287, 351 and 352 (Nash Court) from Limited Development Area (LDA) to Intensely Developed Area (IDA).

CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commission held a public hearing on Ordinance 23-07 prior to the regular meeting Aug. 8, after an appeal was filed by Armored Storage to redesignate 2.1 acres on Nash Court off of Piney Creek Road in Chester from LDA (limited development area) to IDA (intensely developed area).


  

