MILLINGTON — Following an unfavorable recommendation from the Planning Commission, the Queen Anne’s County Board of Commissioners unanimously decided Tuesday to retain the county’s definition of a shooting club, closing one chapter of the ongoing battle against a proposed gun range in Millington.
While ordinance 21-09 — which sought to prevent shooting clubs from operating “on land that is not adjacent to an existing or approved residential subdivision” — would have applied broadly to all future clubs in the county, the conversation surrounding it has largely centered around Schrader’s Outdoors, a family-owned shooting sports operation in Caroline County seeking to expand to northern Queen Anne’s.
With 21-09 shot down, Schrader’s application will move on to the county’s Board of Appeals once it has satisfied all of the Department of Planning and Zoning’s comments. As of Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Millington project has not been posted on the Board of Appeals’ agenda.
“I think the county made the right decision on an ordinance that was too broad and too loosely written,” said Jack Kemp, a manager at Schrader’s Outdoors.
While proponents of the shooting club have maintained an active and vocal presence, flooding the Feb. 10 Planning Commission meeting, its opponents addressed the commissioners Tuesday.
Concerned about how a daily shooting operation may impede their quality of life — the current club on the property once operated at limited hours — Millington citizens said that while they’re not opposed to hunting or shooting, they’re against having a shooting club near their property and the scenic Unicorn Lake.
Conservationist Jay Falstad, who also lives near the proposed shooting club, called the commissioners’ decision “unfortunate” and one that puts Queen Anne’s County homeowners “at great risk.”
“As things now stand, it is the policy of Queen Anne’s County to allow a commercial shooting range adjacent to a residential neighborhood — literally in people’s backyard,” Falstad said. “That’s unacceptable. Hopefully the [commissioners] will find a way in the near future to stand on the side of safety, quality of life, and common sense by preventing intrusive commercial gun ranges from ruining residential communities.”
Prior to the commissioners’ vote, the sometimes inflammatory discussion online concerning the ordinance and the Schrader’s facility was condemned by Commissioner Jack Wilson, who reiterated his firm stance against “governing on social media.”
“I think the information is inaccurate,” Wilson said of such online interactions. “A lot of times, it’s heated. It doesn’t show the adults in the room, sadly. We’re not giving our kids a good example to live by.”
Wilson, who represents the northern end of the county, said he’ll continue to follow the Schrader’s project, welcoming discussion from citizens on either end of the argument. Adding that the Department of Public Works is researching similar shooting operations across the country, the commissioner also dismissed claims that the Board of Appeals will simply “rubber stamp” the proposal.
“I don’t believe there’s ever been something that’s been brought to the Board of Appeals where noise and safety are the key issues and factors,” Wilson said, pleading to the community’s ability to discuss the situation without attorneys.
“I think the ears have to be open,” Wilson continued. “This is not going to be a one night, listen to a couple people speak, and make a grand decision that’s going to affect a lot of people’s lives on both sides. It’s going to be a process.”
