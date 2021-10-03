GRASONVILLE — Queen Anne’s County unveiled a new, adaptable brand Thursday, Sept. 23, designed to encompass the many facets of “Shore living.”
“When reviewing various marketing concepts, a common theme was that we have something unique in Queen Anne’s County. We are selling the Eastern Shore lifestyle,” said Commissioner Chris Corchiarino, who was present at the Prospect Bay Country Club Thursday morning for the unveiling. “I think the new branding captures that feeling and provides an opportunity to deploy the concept across multiple platforms.”
A unique logo and word mark accompany the new Queen Anne’s brand. The logo features a distinctive, stylized Q in a gradient of rich blues and greens intended to illustrate the county’s deep connection and interrelationship of land and waterways. At the mark’s center is a seed-shaped kernel reflecting the county’s agrarian roots that leads to a curved opening symbolizing water and wind.
The county commissioned Choptank Communications with funds from a USDA Rural Development grant to create and design the new brand.
Along with approval from the commissioners, the final product was the result of a five-month research and outreach plan that included online surveys, focus groups, and input from community and business leaders. According to a news release, by the end of the data-gathering period, five focus groups were questioned and approximately 300 resident surveys were submitted.
In addition to the agricultural and aquatic connections on the “Q,” participants that weighed in on the brand also found connections to the Bay Bridge, one of the county’s benchmark impressions, Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli said in an interview.
“They saw things that maybe I didn’t appreciate before, or didn’t see, or weren’t the reasons why I thought somebody would live here or move here,” said Tinelli, who has lived in Queen Anne’s her entire life. “It opened my eyes completely.”
Responses from the stakeholder research were analyzed to discern commonly held beliefs, aspirations, personality traits and characteristics of Queen Anne’s. A competitive analysis followed to understand how other locations were positioned in the region.
“There were many takeaways from the stakeholder research, but one really stood out – there is a deep commitment to maintaining our community’s Eastern Shore way of life,” said Tinelli. “We view ourselves as separate but not segregated with easy entry to Annapolis, the DMV and Baltimore to the west as well as Wilmington, Philadelphia and South Jersey to the north.”
Though Tinelli had not anticipated all of the feedback she received and the connections community members had with the brand, the county’s new tagline — “Where Shore Living Begins” — was intentionally designed to easily incorporate any number of county characteristics.
Queen Anne’s marketing and destination development specialist Katie Clendaniel said “Where Shore Living Begins” also serves as the foundational positioning for variations adopted by the economic development and tourism team such as “Where Shore Ventures Begin,” “Where Shore Memories Begin” and “Where Shore Business Begins,” the latter of which has been adopted by the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce.
In addition, it can be applied to market-specific industry groups or activities including Where Shore Calls Begin (waterfowl hunting), and Where Shore Romance Begins (weddings and romantic getaways).
Activation to incorporate the new place branding has already begun, according to Clendaniel, “Where Shore Living Begins” is now featured in a variety of marketing outreach, including the department’s new visitor guide, billboards, and other advertising.
“‘Where Shore Living Begins’ invites individuals to live in, work or visit Queen Anne’s County and experience the best of two worlds: an Eastern Shore lifestyle with unparalleled access to ‘big city’ amenities,” Tinelli said. “Valuing our natural resources, rich heritage and outstanding quality of life, it celebrates what makes Queen Anne’s unique.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.