EASTON — Qlarant Inc., a national company known for its achievements in the program integrity technology arena, announced April 27 that Techne LLC is joining Qlarant’s reseller program for the popular risk identification, risk visualization and risk resolution analytics software platform, RIViR. Qlarant has increased its focus on the analytics and data mining industry and has officially brought Techne on board to support the RIViR program designed to identify and resolve risk in almost any industry.
“By bringing Techne into the reseller program, we are able to broaden our reach into new markets while expanding our existing ones,” said Will Mapp III, chief technology officer for Qlarant. “It enables us to continue our outreach efforts while enabling our internal team to focus on our customer’s needs and requirements. It’s a win-win for both companies.”
Qlarant and Techne have worked together on several RIViR projects over the years. In fact, the founders of Techne were brought in early as testers for the platform and helped to automate the program. Over time, Techne became more and more familiar with RIViR and its capabilities.
Cole Luong, chief technology officer of Techne added, “The more we knew about RIViR, the more we were able to see the opportunities this platform represents. This is a very robust and effective analytics program, and we are quite pleased to become an official partner.”
When asked what he likes most about RIViR, Luong noted, “the people of Qlarant eat, live, and breathe this industry and they have built a remarkable tool. The ability to customize this modular system makes it easy to use. People plus the technology make all the difference.”
Techne noted the company will focus its efforts on the federal government, specifically the Department of Commerce and Department of Veterans Affairs.
