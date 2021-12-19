ANNAPOLIS — Leadership Maryland has announced that Brian Cleary, chief information officer at Qlarant, has completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Cleary, a resident of Cambridge, and the entire Class of 2021 at its 28th annual graduation ceremony held Dec. 7 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport.
Cleary was one of 49 applicants chosen by committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multiculturalism/diversity across the state. The class was originally selected as the Class of 2020 but was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the events of the past two years, our communities greatly need connectedness, shared vision and resilient leadership, which makes our mission of empowering a diverse network of local leaders more important than ever,” said Renée M. Winsky, president and chief executive officer for Leadership Maryland. “With the understanding, connections, and clarity of purpose gained from their program experience, the 49 members of the Class of 2021 are now better poised to make a positive impact, and we look forward to seeing all they’ll accomplish for our state.”
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Leadership Maryland seeks members who have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities and their state. More information about Leadership Maryland can be found online at www.LeadershipMD.org, by email at Info@LeadershipMD.org, or by phone at 410-841-2101.
