EASTON — Qlarant Foundation announces a call for proposals for the 2022-23 grant period. Qlarant Foundation will award grants up to $50,000 to eligible nonprofit organizations in Maryland and Washington, D.C., that work to improve health care to underserved communities.
Qlarant Foundation will fund healthcare projects, focusing on the uninsured and underinsured patient. Selected projects should include well-defined goals with measurable outcomes. Acceptance of applications for grants will be from Dec. 1 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022. Notification of award status will be announced in June 2022.
“We are pleased to continue our support of projects to address the health and attendant social needs of under-served and vulnerable people in our communities,” said Dominic Szwaja, PA, Chair of Qlarant Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We will fund projects that are varied in scope and innovative in design. We expect the projects to have a positive impact on health quality and the lives of people in the community. We are particularly interested in nonprofit organizations committed to serving people that are very much in need of health care services but are difficult to reach. Prevention and treatment of chronic disease continue to be a high priority.”
Qlarant Foundation focuses on programs that demonstrate improved health care quality with clear goals and measurable outcomes. Priority areas include programs that:
Improve access to health care services to the unserved and under-served.
Improve understanding of health issues, including health-related social issues.
Demonstrate improvement through measurable outcomes of stated goals.
The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Qlarant, a national not-for-profit organization committed to Creating Solutions to Transform Health. Qlarant formed the Foundation in 2003 in an effort to improve health care in local communities across Maryland and the District of Columbia. Since 2006, the Foundation has awarded almost $6 million to 87 different organizations.
