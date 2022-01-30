Quality AES joins exclusive Stertil-Koni network

STEVENSVILLE — Heavy duty bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni Thursday announced it has welcomed Quality Automotive Equipment & Service – a family owned and operated vehicle equipment and service business based in the heart of the American Midwest — to its exclusive North American distributor network. Stertil-Koni lifts are used by transit agencies, commercial fleets, RVs, construction, agriculture, the US Military, airlines, and other sectors.
Established in 1999 and presently headquartered in Paola, Kansas, Quality AES has become a one-stop shop for all aspects of professional vehicle equipment sales, installation, and service. The company will cover an exclusive territory for Stertil-Koni that includes Kansas and western Missouri.
Historically, Quality AES has focused on the automotive sector, with an emphasis on supplying service departments with everything needed to get their job done effectively and efficiently. Now, by aligning with Stertil-Koni, Quality AES is poised to substantially expand in the heavy duty vehicle lift industry. That’s why the fit with Stertil-Koni of Stevensville – the recognized leader in vehicle lifts that are specifically engineered for the heavy duty sector – is so strong.
What’s more, both entities are dedicated to delivering superior customer care, outstanding product selection, and an unwavering focus on safety. The overlap runs even deeper: Stertil-Koni and Quality AES also share a family-like atmosphere.
For its part, Quality AES is managed by the family’s father, Bruce Cordle, along with his sons Cameron and Justin Cordle. Each of these men, along with their capable staff, have dedicated their working lives to being the “go to” service shop for mechanics. And, like Stertil-Koni –which prides itself on maintaining close working relationships with staff, customers, distributors and vendors — Quality AES has a similar goal of providing customers with limited down time, increased revenue, heightened efficiency and peace of mind in knowing their staff is safe and their equipment is compliant.
In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, noted, “We are extremely pleased to welcome the Quality Automotive Equipment & Service team to the Stertil-Koni network. What’s more, it is particularly exciting to partner with like-minded professionals who are dedicated to delivering the very best in vehicle maintenance equipment, care, and service. We are confident that this alliance will be a strong win for both of our organizations, and even more importantly, our customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.