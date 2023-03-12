CAMBRIDGE — Local farmers were treated to a hearty lunch, swag bags and a global perspective from a top grain marketing specialist Friday, March 3, at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove in Cambridge.
The Ag Appreciation Luncheon was sponsored by Queenstown Bank of Maryland, which opened a branch in Cambridge in October 2022. About 65 people reserved seats for the event.
“This has been a traditional lunch that happened for a long time and lost its sponsorship,” President and CEO Kevin Cashen said. “We thought it was important to put it back on because farmers are a big important part of this community, and the more information we can help deliver to them, the better off we’re all going to be.”
Supplying that information about worldwide grain production and prices was Tim Frump, vice president of risk management and soy merchandising for Perdue AgriBusiness based in Salisbury.
Eastern Shore farmers are directly affected by commodity prices for corn, soybeans and wheat set by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and future prices are dependent on global events and weather conditions.
According to Frump, major players in the grains market are Ukraine, Brazil and China. He said he sees a “tremendous amount of growth ahead” in renewable diesel using soybean oil.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago “has very much played a very strong role,” especially the price of wheat, Frump said.
Ukraine’s export activity was curtailed, “and that’s really important because Ukraine, which is a very productive area of the world, has been supplying about 13% of world corn exports and about 9% of world wheat exports.” An eventual agreement between Russia and Ukraine opened three ports, but that’s not enough, and negotiations are still ongoing.
China’s agricultural market is vast and complex, and coupled with its declining population — particularly post-2050 — and COVID lockdown policies, it has experienced a “very negative impact” on its economy, Frump said.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth in agricultural consumption in China. That’s not going to stop immediately,” he said. “But if these projections are correct. China’s not going to be the savior of world agriculture, if you will. Their consumption looks like it’s going to decline.”
In South America, Brazil has planted 60% of its safrinha corn crop, the second of its two different corn crops. “The world really needs that corn,” Frump said. “We’ll be watching Brazil very closely.”
By contrast, Argentina’s soybean crop “has been tremendously negatively affected by dry and hot weather,” he said. The decline is at least 30% less than initially forecast. “This has major implications in world soybean and product supplies.”
The good news for the soybean market is renewable diesel, which is produced through hydrotreating, a process like a traditional oil refinery operation, Frump said. The fuel meets the same standards as petroleum-based diesel.
Unlike biodiesel production, which “has flatlined and will likely start to drop, the new kid on the block is renewable diesel … manufactured by fats, oils, greases,“ he said. However, to create enough biodiesel, “they’re having to stretch out to use soybean oil.”
“And so that certainly creates a lot of discussion about food versus fuel — what does that do from a long term perspective?” Frump said. “But I would say this renewable diesel sector has a tremendous amount of growth ahead,” including in the sustainable aviation fuel sector.
Renewable diesel is driving soy demand and the buildout of soybean crush plants, especially in the Midwest, Frump said. “It’s certainly creating new markets for your your soybeans.”
The bank’s community outreach effort was important to “get some information that local farmers may not have access to,” Cashen said.
Queenstown Bank Chief Operating Officer Tracy Whitby-Fairall worked for the former National Bank of Cambridge for 16 years and still lives in Dorchester County. “I just know a lot of farmers and live in between all the fields,” she said.
“A lot of these folks when I worked as a younger banker at National Bank of Cambridge were my customers, so it’s been great taking the initiative to get in this market, which has been a good return to Dorchester County for me,” Whitby-Fairall said.
“(Queenstown Bank) has been down on the Shore for 123 years now,” Cashen said. The newest Queenstown Bank branch is located at 110 Dorchester Avenue.
Dorchester County native Tim McCarter has been manning the loan production office for over a year at the Cambridge branch location. He is vice president and commercial loan officer of Queenstown Bank.
“We know there’s going to be ups and downs in markets and profitability,” McCarter said. “And knowing the quality of farmer you have, you can extend lines and do things a smaller bank (is able to do).
“The good thing is that we know the farm families, and it’s usually multi-generational families,” McCarter said. “So I’ve got customers here that, when I started 40 years ago, I was waiting on the grandfather and father, and now the father is in the grandfather’s position … so it’s nice to know the background.”
